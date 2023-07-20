Scotland Cut Down 16 Million Trees To Install Wind Farms

Videos by OutKick

Scotland has admitted to cutting down 16 million trees in order to build wind farms.

Yes, that’s right – in a bid to ‘save the planet’ by producing wind farms – who have their own questionable past – Mairi Gougeon, Scotland’s Rural Affairs Secretary estimated that over 15.7 million trees have been cut down since 2000 to make room for the wind technology.

And they’re not done yet.

Wind turbines replace where trees once stood. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

“I’LL GET YOU NEXT TIME!”

When asked about the apparent hypocrisy of destroying one aspect of the planet to help another more commercial aspect side of the environment, Gougeon responded as any politician would by claiming that the wind farm developers would “compensatory planting elsewhere.”

But when you read the ACTUAL quote notice the careful language that she uses. It’s a shame that much of the mainstream reporting on it doesn’t accurately quote what she truly said.

“Where woodland is removed in association with development, developers will generally be expected to provide compensatory planting in order to avoid a net loss of woodland,” Gougeon said. Isn’t the word ‘generally,’ an interesting addition there?

Yeah, I believe Gourgeon’s claim about trees being replanted just as much as I believe my buddy will repay me on “the next rounds of drinks” that never happens.

As I’ve repeatedly argued – politicians are politicians on both sides of the aisle for a reason – they know how to carefully construct their BS. Just look at John Kerry trying to explain his use of private jets last week in front of Congress.

Just Stop Oil protesters. (Photo by Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

THE BIGGER ISSUE

It’s always important to look beyond what you are told, especially when talking about government, politicians and big money behind it. Always look at the underlining facts – hopefully backed up by statistics, as well as motivations behind movements.

Why do I say that?

Despite Scotland already having wind turbines that produce over half the entire UK’s total at 8.4GW, the leaders aren’t satisfied. Scotland’s ‘ministers’ want to add an additional 8-12GW.

Gee, that sounds awfully similar to ‘moving the goal posts back,’ right?

There within lies the problem, as I’ve reported time and time again.

We love the Earth. We need the Earth. I want my great, great, great, great, great grandchildren to party just like I did here. But when political and more importantly, suspected FINANCIAL motivations, are behind it – in the form of more power and control – that’s when I go “ehh…”

“You can keep your gas stove!” Oh wait.

“No one would ever force you to get vaccinated!” Well…

“Drones are for military use only, they will never be used here in America!” LOL.

Perhaps the Scottish Renewables Director of Policy sums up the underlining best by saying: “the volatile price of imported gas,” has made people pay more for energy and that “alongside a climate energy” we must “cut the amount of carbon we emit as quickly as possible.” The solution? Wind turbines, but at the expense of tens of millions of trees of course.

If you think this is just in Scotland, you’re wrong. The Biden Administration has openly said they want our military to be 100% EV in the coming years.