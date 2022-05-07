Scooby Wright Joins OutKick 360: Talks Drones, Personal Foul For ‘Riding THE Stallion’

The OutKick 360 crew asked Birmingham Stallions linebacker Scooby Wright all the tough questions during Wednesday’s show.

With all innovations fans can see while watching the USFL’s inaugural season, Jonathan Hutton wanted to know if Wright had ever thought one of the drone cameras — a new angle of view flown between and during plays — was going to hit him.

“There was a few times I tried to grab it though, I’m not going to lie,” the linebacker said.

Don’t worry though, Wright said the drone swerves and flies away.

“How are you going to name us the Stallions and not allow me to ride a stallion in celebration???”- Scooby Wright of the @USFLStallions



This guy is hilarious. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) May 4, 2022

Chad Withrow asked Wright for some clarity on last weekend’s personal foul penalty, in which the linebacker clarified the officials thought he was grabbing himself — he was, in fact, “riding his stallion down the sidelines.”

Watch the full interview below:

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.