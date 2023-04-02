School Superintendent Loses Job Offer Over Email ‘Microaggression’

Videos by OutKick

A Massachusetts school district withdrew a job offer for a new superintendent because he used a “microaggression.”

His sin?

He addressed two female committee members as “ladies” in an email.

The Easthampton School District offered Dr. Vito Perrone the superintendent job last month. Perrone was attempting to negotiate his salary via email when he committed the heinous act.

Vito Perrone says his job offer was rescinded after he addressed two female colleagues as “ladies.” (Credit: terrier-times.org)

Perrone told the Daily Hanpshire Gazette the job meant a lot to him. Having previously been the Easthampton High School principal, it was going to be a homecoming for him.

“This job was not about the money for me,” he said. “I honestly felt like I was coming home to Easthampton. I coached football here. I was principal here when we built the school. I have such wonderful memories. I was excited to come back.”

Instead, his job search will continue.

According to Perrone, Chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski said using the term “ladies” was a microaggression and “the fact that he didn’t know that as an educator was a problem.”

“I was shocked,” he said. “I grew up in a time when ‘ladies’ and ‘gentlemen’ was a sign of respect. I didn’t intend to insult anyone.”

Chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski is probably really fun at parties. (Credit: Facebook)

He said they gave him the news during a fundraising spaghetti dinner Thursday night.

“Honestly, I am truly, truly disappointed that I won’t be in Easthampton in that building,” he told the Gazette. “I’m just sad.”

Perrone would have brought decades of experience to the superintendent job.

He taught inmates in the prison system in Carson City, Nev., for 10 years. Afterward, he worked at several schools as a teacher, principal and football coach.

“We challenged people to grow and strive to improve,” he said. “Whether that person is a student, teacher, administrator, or paraprofessional, everybody is challenged to grow in a positive way.”

Perrone also played Division I football at UMass Amherst and then four years professionally for the Italian Federation of American Football.

“Football for me was everything. I love to play basketball, I love watching a soccer game,” Perrone said. “I love to watch those kids come together and achieve a goal together. That’s what this is all about.”

Yeah, this guy sounds like a real jerk. Good call, Cynthia.