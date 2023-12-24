Scary Moment As Paramedics Are Called For Blue Jackets’ Sean Kuraly

Videos by OutKick

There was a scary moment during Saturday night’s game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs when Columbus center Sean Kuraly left the game following a collision and was taken to a nearby hospital.

It happened late in the first period. Kuraly was battling for a puck behind the net when he took a hit from Toronto defenceman Jake McCabe.

Kuraly went down a little awkwardly but managed to get to his feet and even played the puck. However, he was left doubled over in clear agony and made his way to the bench. He either took a knee or sat down on the bench momentarily, but then hustled down the tunnel.

As soon as play stopped paramedics were called to the Jackets locker room as well.

Paramedics are called for Sean Kuraly after taking a hit.



The first period has ended in Columbus. The remaining time will be added to the second period. pic.twitter.com/rjpgoeKTHz — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 24, 2023

With under a minute left to play, both teams were sent to their dressing rooms and the time left was tacked onto the second period.

After the game, Columbus’ public relations X account revealed that Kuraly had been taken to Grant Medical Center with an abdominal injury. They also said that the paramedics were alerted for precautionary reasons.

UPDATE: #CBJ Kuraly suffered an abdominal injury. While his injury does not appear to be serious at this time, he will be taken to Grant Medical Center for further evaluation. https://t.co/71RrvSbBw9 — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) December 24, 2023

Fortunately, they also reported that the injury was not considered serious, but did not elaborate any further,

A scary scene for sure. Hopefully, Sean Kuraly is on the mend and back in the lineup soon.

Unfortunately for his teammates, the Jackets fell to the Leafs 4-1.

