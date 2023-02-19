‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Tom Sizemore Suffers Brain Aneurysm

Videos by OutKick

Actor Tom Sizemore is currently fighting for his life.

Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm in his Los Angeles home and collapsed into unconsciousness around 2 a.m., his manager Charles Lago told TMZ.

Someone found Sizemore and quickly called 911. EMS took him to a local hospital. There, he is listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Lago said his client is in a “bad way” and recovery is uncertain.

Actor Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Sizemore, now 61, has suffered a number of problems throughout the years, including drug abuse and multiple arrests.

The actor rose to fame in the 1990s for his role as Sergeant Horvath in “Saving Private Ryan.” He also appeared in other popular films, including “Black Hawk Down,” “Natural Born Killers” and “Heat.”

“He is in the hospital,” Lago told Fox News Digital. “His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about a recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation.”

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.