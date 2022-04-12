in Politics

Saudi State-Run TV Roasts Joe Biden as Senile in Comedy Sketch

A Saudi Arabian state-run television station depicted President Joe Biden in a comedy sketch that’s better than anything SNL has done in years.

The skit aired on the government-owned Middle East Broadcasting Center but went viral after journalist Asaad Sam Hanna shared the clip on Twitter last night.

Here’s Biden and “First Lady” Kamala Harris:

Hilarious.

Last month, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly rejected a call from Biden, who wanted the country to increase crude oil output following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden has been critical of Saudi Arabia since he came into office due to their human rights violations.

Anyway, get the guy who played Biden on SNL by this Saturday.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

