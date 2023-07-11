Saudi Arabia Wins Again – Tyson Fury Will Fight Francis Ngannou In Riyadh

Videos by OutKick

A few months ago, I wrote a piece predicting that Saudi Arabia would become a major force in the sports and entertainment world. I never thought it would happen this quickly.

In a blockbuster announcement, one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all-time, Tyson Fury, will box one of the hardest-hitting former UFC Champions of all-time, Francis Ngannou. With two massive names in one of the biggest fights in the combat sports industry, one would think that it should take place in Las Vegas, right?

Not anymore my friends.

According to ESPN, the crossover fight between two of the world’s heaviest hitters will be taking place October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as just another example of just how much of a force the Saudis are becoming in the sports and entertainment world.

SAUDI ARABIA IS THE WORLD’S BIGGEST MOVER

The implications of this announcement are massive. Despite boxing not being as big as it once was here in America, it is still huge in the UK, especially for their guy Tyson Fury. And as far as casual boxers go, the average American sports fan definitely knows who Fury is whether they like the sport or not. That same fan will now be buying a PPV that will be benefiting a Saudi regime with a very questionable history.

Do I blame Fury and Ngannou for taking the bag? Ehh, not entirely. They are just the latest of what is quickly turning away from the exception into a consistent reality – Saudi Arabia is taking over the sports world. Just look at what they’ve been able to do in recent years:

LIV Golf partnership (takeover) of the PGA Tour

Signing one of the world’s best soccer players in Cristiano Ronaldo for $200+ million

Acquiring 80% ownership of the famed Newcastle soccer club

Multi-year partnership with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) for premiere pay-per-view events generating hundreds of millions in revenue for the Kingdom (Deal extended through 2027)

Jake Paul vs Tyson Fury boxing match this past February

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title match last year

Formula 1 Racing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Debuted in 2021. They also reportedly offered $20 billion for complete F1 ownership but it was denied)

Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA 2023 Club World Cup (Expected to also bid for the 2030 World Cup)

And that’s not to mention their inroads in the entertainment world with massive concerts and ventures.

WHY’S THIS MATTER?

Tyson Fury sits on a throne as he heads to the boxing ring. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Last month, the political sports world was in a, pardon my choice of words, FURY, when news broke that the LIV Golf and PGA Tour would be partnering together. The questionable move was seen as something like a sell out by the PGA, especially after they invoked the name of 9-11 victims in their defense.

The danger of course, is that we are talking about Saudi Arabia here – not exactly the friendliest regime. And with literally hundreds of millions of dollars being exchanged every time one of these events take place, it will only make it more difficult to hold the Saudi leaders accountable in the future, should the United States have to.

And if the NFL ever plays a game over in the Saudi Kingdom – something I predict will happen within the next five years, then it’s all hands off on any accountability being held by America to the Saudis.

Afterall, money rules everything – and Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are about to have plenty more.