Satanic and Trans Trees Included During Christmas Tree Festival 

This year’s annual Festival of Trees event at the National Railroad Museum in Wisconsin includes some conspicuous entries.

Like the Gender Diversity Tree.

The “Christmas” tree includes pink and blue colored trans flags and ornaments saying, “Protect Trans Kids.”

Apparently, the trans kids need protection this Christmas season.

But the trans tree wasn’t even the most questionable addition to the event. That would belong to the Hail Santa Tree, an apparent play-off of the phrase, “Hail Satan.”

The tree belongs to Satanic Temple. It is adorned with red lighting and beads, encouraging followers to gather around and worship the devil:

National Railroad Museum CEO Jacqueline Frank defended the inclusion of the trees this week.

“We have six Christian-related groups that have trees up this year, but it’s mostly businesses and nonprofit organizations

“We have everything from a tree with hardware on it, a tea tree, we have a Lego tree. It’s a lot of different organizations promoting their business.”

In translation, Frank considers Christianity and worshipping Satan equals. And she wants the museum to honor both beliefs.

See, I have no issue with those who sympathize with the devil showing they sympathize with the devil.

I’d rather them be heard — and thus exposed — than hidden, where they are most effective.

However, there’s a difference between punishing a group for their Satanic beliefs and arguing against including the Satanic Temple at a Christmas gathering.

Christ-ianity is part of Christ-mas. Satanism is not.

In fact, its inclusions serve as a direct counter to what Christmas symbolizes in commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Local Christian pastor Luke Farwell in De Pere, Wisconsin echoed the same sentiment in a discussion with Fox News Digital on Monday.

“It seemed a little bizarre to me that someone, based on that, would think it was appropriate to have a Satanic temple Christmas tree — or tree, I should say. I won’t dignify it by calling it a Christmas tree,” Farwell said.

“What I think Christians need to do more is exercise their ability to allow these venues to have the freedom — such as the National Railroad Museum — to host different ideologies and different groups that have different viewpoints, but recognize that Christians find these things to be offensive or definitely targeting them in terms of belittling their faith or how they celebrate the holidays.”

Well said.