Saratoga Race Course, Aug. 19: Lake Placid, Alabama Stakes Day

It’s Ladies Night with two Graded races for fillies at the Saratoga Race Course in New York Saturday, August 19th. Race 7 is the Grade II Lake Placid Stakes at 4:26 p.m. ET and co-headlines with Race 9, the Grade I Alabama Stakes at 5:45 p.m. ET.

We are LIVE at Saratoga for Alabama Day! Tune-in to FS2! pic.twitter.com/LLrq8QAVzU — NYRA (🎪) (@TheNYRA) August 19, 2023

Disclaimer: I only bet on the ponies for the Triple Crown and the big Saratoga Meets. I’m NOT a horse racing expert. Since I’m from Saratoga and went to the track with my grandmother every summer, ‘Toga is my favorite race course.

Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Saratoga Race Course

Lake Placid Stakes

Program information for the Lake Placid Stakes at the Saratoga Race Course Saturday, August 19th courtesy of NYRA.com.

The Lake Placid is a Grade II stakes race for three-year-old fillies with a $200,000 purse. This is an 8-horse event after two were scratched early Saturday morning.

I’m going Across the Board with the 3-horse Gloria’s Princess in the Lake Placid Stakes. “Across the Board” is when you bet a horse to Win, Place, and Show.

Gloria’s Princess has a 2-1-0 (Win-Place-Show) record in three career races. She has Beyer speed figures of 81 or higher in all three. The Lake Placid is a step up in competition for Gloria’s Princess.

She went wire-to-wire in back-to-back wins entering the Lake Placid and broke her maiden at a 1-1/16th mile-long race on turf at Churchill Downs in May.

#9 Gloria's Princess darts away to win R7 at Ellis Park and make it back-to-back wins! 👑



Piloted by @luissaezpty and trained by @brenpwalsh.



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/y6otESGbpF — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) June 25, 2023

According to the Daily Racing Forum (DRF), Gloria’s Princess has the best early pace in this field (109-speed) so the 3-post is in her favor.

She’s had three straight strong works on Saratoga turf. Eighth out of 23 horses at five furlongs August 13th. Seventh out of 54 at four furlongs the week prior, and 32nd out of 85 at four furlongs in late July.

Her win odds have improved in three consecutive races from $6.90 to $1.58 to $0.65. Also, trainer Brendan Walsh is having a good 2023 Saratoga Meet: 4-2-2 in 14 starts (29% win rate).

BET $10 ‘Across the Board’ on (3) Gloria’s Princess in Race 7 for a $30 total wager

Alabama Stakes

Program information for the Alabama Stakes at the Saratoga Race Course Saturday, August 19th courtesy of NYRA.com.

Inaugurated in 1872, the Alabama Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Tiara for three-year-old fillies. This follows the Acorn Stakes at Belmont Park in New York and the Coaching Club American Oaks in Saratoga.

Pretty Mischievous won the Acorn Stakes in June but isn’t running on Alabama Day. While the 2-horse, Wet Paint, beat the Sacred Wish (1-horse) and Gambling Girl (7-horse) to win the Coaching Club last month.

In Race 9, I’m going with the 9-horse, Taxed, Across the Board. Her fast, dirt track record is 2-1-0 in six starts. Taxed has run in five mile or longer races including four straight graded stakes races.

Taxed and her trainer Randy Morse at Saratoga Thursday morning. Upset winner of ⁦@PimlicoRC⁩’s Black Eyed Susan running Saturday in Saratoga’s Alabama. pic.twitter.com/iYVXZDRiEx — Tim Wilkin (@tjwilkin) August 17, 2023

Taxed has the highest average distance run in this Alabama Stakes field, per TwinSpires.com. Also, she is DRF editor Kenny Peck’s pick to win the Alabama as well as DRF betting expert, Mike Beer.

Furthermore, she has the revenge angle at the 2023 Alabama Stakes. This will be Taxed’s 4th time running against the favorite, Wet Paint. Taxed’s 1st three results in those races: 2nd, 9th, and 2nd.

Finally, Taxed has two impressive four-furlong works in Saratoga coming into Alabama Day. She finished 4th out of 102 horses August 11th and 3rd out of 46 horses on the 1st of the month.

BET $10 ‘Across the Board’ on (9) Taxed in Race 9 for a $30 total wager

