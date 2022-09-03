Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Howard Stern To Pay $1 Million For Freddie Prinze Marriage Bet

Actors Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr are celebrating 20 years of wedded bliss. How better to celebrate than by asking Howard Stern to cough up some money?

More than two decades ago, Prinze did an interview with the King of All Media as he and Gellar were gearing up to say “I Do.”

Stern — in his inimitable style — went through the then 25-year-old Prinze’s dating history and eventually got to Gellar.

Stern was skeptical Prinze and Gellar’s relationship would last given that they were both young, up-and-coming stars. He also pointed to the failure of just about every Hollywood relationship save for Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

After some conversation about how Stern and sidekick Robin Quivers were convinced that the Prinze’s relationship with the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star wouldn’t work, the shock jock floated the idea of a bet.

“I wanna make a written bet with you,” Stern said. “In about 10 years, you’re gonna hunt me down and go, ‘Howard, I owe you money.’”

“We’ll do a written bet,” Prinze agreed.

They eventually settled on $1 million faster than you can say “Bababooey, Bababooey, Babaooey.”

While most people probably forgot that this exchange occurred, Gellar didn’t and she wants Stern to cough up the dough.

She posted the exchange on her Instagram story, which Prinze shared.

Sarah Michelle Gellar wants Howard Stern to pay up after saying her relationship with Freddie Prinze Jr. wouldn’t last. (Credit: Instagram/Freddie Prinze Jr. @realfreddieprinze)

Of course, there’s no reason to expect Stern to make good on his decade-old bet, but he surely could if he wanted. According to Yahoo, Stern has a contract with SiriusXM worth $120 million. That comes out to more than $300,000 per show.

