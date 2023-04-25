Sarah Huckabee Sanders Ruthlessly Trolls Bud Light

Videos by OutKick

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the latest person to get in on trolling Bud Light.

The beer brand has been taking fire like artillery strikes during the Vietnam War. The pressure and outrage has been unrelenting for nearly four weeks after the powerhouse beer company foolishly decided to team up with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney is best known for being a caricature of women and behaving like a little girl. That above all else is a large part of the reason people are so angry with Bud Light.

The fallout has been swift. Two Anheuser-Busch officials are on leave, sales are down 17% and it looks like there’s no end in sight.

Now, Huckabee Sanders has weighed in with a parody ad of the beer brand’s legendary “Real Men of Genius” campaign. Except, her’s is all about real women in politics.

At one point, the video voiceover states, “Real women don’t have to fake it.” Clearly, it’s a direct shot at Mulvaney. Give it a watch below. It’s not too bad.

Real women don’t have to fake it.



— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

Bud Light messed around and learned a simple lesson.

This is simply the latest example of Bud Light getting dragged. Prior to Donald Trump’s former press secretary weighing in, several other major figures joined in on the firestorm.

Kid Rock was the most famous. He blasted some cases with a firearm, and that really kicked off a reaction Bud Light never saw coming.

At this point, ordering an Anheuser-Busch product in some parts of this country likely leads to mockery.

At the end of the day, most people who enjoy cheap domestic beer, especially Bud Light, are just regular dudes who want a cold one after a hard day of work.

They want to throw on the game, have a couple beers and unplug. They don’t want woke politics and a transgender activist involved.

It’s insane that even needs to be said but here we are. Your average teenager with zero marketing experience could have explained that to Bud Light, but the woke leaders over at Anheuser-Busch simply thought they knew better.

Now, Bud Light can’t stop taking incoming fire. Even if this ad was a shade cringe (it’s okay to admit it), it’s a sign the roasting and dragging of the beer brand isn’t going to end soon.

Bud Light sales are completely collapsing. Sales are down 21% by volume and 17% by dollars.



This might be the greatest example ever of "go woke, bo broke."



— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 24, 2023

The woke backlash continues, and isn’t going to end soon. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.