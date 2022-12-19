Saquon Barkley Puts Washington Defender On Skates With Crazy Run

Giants running back Saquon Barkley came to play Sunday night against the Washington Commanders in a season-defining contest for the G-Men.

In the second quarter, Barkley received a dump-off pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and proceeded to snatch a defender’s ankles to pick up tough yardage.

Facing open field and one defender in his path, Barkley got shifty with some lateral moves and made Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic hit the turf in a full squat on the tackle attempt.

You can only imagine Bostic’s life flashing before his eyes as 67,000 fans at FedEx Field looked on.

Barkley wasn’t finished as he capped the second quarter with a direct-snap TD to give the Giants a 14-3 lead.

The sputtering Giants offense, burdened by an unreliable offensive line and wide receivers room, is expecting a big game by Barkley to stay alive in the postseason win.

After starting the year 7-2 (in what appeared to be a sure-fire trip to the postseason), New York has dropped four straight since (including a tie against Washington in Week 13) and is fighting for their season with four left games.

In his make-or-break season, Daniel Jones will have to show his salt during big moments.

Sunday night’s primetime game is certainly one of them.

