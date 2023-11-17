Saquon Barkley Correctly Points Out That ‘Loyalty Means Nothing’

Videos by OutKick

Running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are in a long-term and very public contract spat.

The Giants, like most NFL teams, don’t want to shell out big money and a long-term contract for a running back. In Barkley’s case, especially, since he’s going to be 27 years old before next season.

He’s already in his fifth NFL season and closing in on 1,100 carry carries in the league. Add in his 270 career receptions, and we’re talking about a back that might reach 1,500 career NFL touches by the end of this season.

Not to mention his nearly 800 touches in his college career at Penn State. That means Barkley has what many might call “a lot of tread on the tires.”

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Barkley continued to address the looming decisions that he and the Giants must make after this season.

On whether or not he feels like he owes the Giants anything, Barkley absolutely doesn’t think so.

“Loyalty means nothing,” he said, according to ESPN. “Loyalty, that don’t mean nothing. No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it’s a business at the end of the day. That is something that I have learned.”

I completely agree with Saquon Barkley and that extends beyond this example. Loyalty is overrated, in general.

People make a lot of mistakes and bad decisions in the name of “loyalty.” That’s not to say that people shouldn’t feel some obligation for those who have helped them.

However, loyalty shouldn’t be used to justify bad decision-making. That’s why Barkley is alluding to here. He’s not going to make a decision that’s not right for him in the name of loyalty.

Why should he? The New York Giants aren’t going to pay him out of loyalty.