Saquon Barkley Drops Giants From Social Media Bios

The ultimate sign of a breakup in the modern age: erasing a significant other off a profile bio. Based on Saquon Barkley‘s latest move, is he ready to split with the New York Giants?

Disgruntled NFL running back Saquon Barkley lost the tug-of-war at the contract negotiating table this offseason. The Giants opted to franchise tag the two-time Pro Bowler and left him without a contract extension past the July 17 deadline.

On Thursday, Saquon Barkley removed the Giants from his social media bios.

Ever since the deadline, Barkley’s been moping around town. Reports of the contract negotiations suggested Barkley wanted money equal to top-paid RB Christian McCaffrey. Barkley started to shade his team once both sides failed to reach a deal.

During an interview on “The Money Matters Podcast,” Barkley gave an expletive-filled response on so-called leverage he holds over NY.

“My leverage is I could say, ‘F–k you’ to the Giants, I could say, ‘F–k you to my teammates,'” Barkley said.

“‘You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.’ And that’s a play I could use.”

While Barkley remains an exceptional individual talent, the crumbling RB market gave the Giants an out on having to pay for the luxury position.

Now that the Giants are a year away from restarting negotiations with Barkley, Saquon Barkley will have to decide between sitting the year out or playing under the guaranteed $10.1 million tag.