Sanna Marin, The Girls Gone Wild Leader of Finland, Has Been Voted Out Of Office

What a run it was for Finland’s Sanna Marin, who gained international fame for grinding up against a Finnish model while releasing steam on a dance floor.

Marin’s woke Social Democratic Party was voted out of office Monday as the Finnish people backed the center-right National Coalition Party. Marin’s SDP party finished third and now Marin will head back to her private life where the 37-year-old dime politician (yes, it’s a small talent pool) just might decompress from her political life by plowing through IG models inside Helsinki hot spots.

“Based on this result, talks over forming a new government to Finland will be initiated under the leadership of the National Coalition Party,” Petteri Orpo, from the NCP, said in victory.

Finland’s hard-partying prime minister Sanna Marin made headlines in August when she was spotted grinding on the dance floor with Finnish model Sabina Särkkä / Twitter / Instagram / Getty

And just like that, the world of European politics has lost one of its greats. Throw out her politics — she’s a fan of Nancy Pelosi — for a minute and think about what we’ve lost here. We’re talking about a prime minister who was

We’re talking about a woman who was caught on camera last summer making out with a topless woman inside the prime minister’s residence. That’s Marin in the cowboy hat before a July 2022 concert going Girls Gone Wild on some woman who was definitely game for the interaction.

Left; Sabina Särkkä / Instagram / Inset: Sanna Marin / Getty Images

Sabina Särkkä, the woman kissing Marin, said at the time that she was “deeply sorry” for the kissing video.

Talk about the most unnecessary apology in political science history. “I published on 10.7. an inappropriate picture that should not have been taken. I am deeply sorry and apologize for my behavior,” Särkkä added.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized on Tuesday after a photograph surfaced showing two topless female social media influencers kissing at her official residence in Helsinki. Videos of Marin’s hard-partying lifestyle have already caused controversy. pic.twitter.com/qWw5z5RCOZ — LTN 🐝 (@Livetradingnews) August 23, 2022

What will change with Marin out of the PM office? Orpo told the Associated Press Monday that Finland will still oppose the Russian war in Ukraine.

“To Ukraine: We stand by you, with you,” he said. “And we will do all that is needed to help Ukraine, Ukrainian people because they fight for us. This is clear.”

“And the message to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is: go away from Ukraine because you will lose,” Orpo said.

The big difference clearly will come in the form of a boring guy assuming the office. It will no longer be a 37-year-old firecracker who could go off and create Girls Gone Wild No. 78 on DVD at any moment.