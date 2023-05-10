Sanna Marin, Finland’s Girls Gone Wild Prime Minister, Announces She’s Getting A Divorce

Videos by OutKick

This divorce party is going to be a can’t miss.

Outgoing Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 37, announced Wednesday that she’s getting a divorce from her husband, Markus Raikkonen after a worthy 19 years of marriage. I hate to say I saw this one coming, but after the 2022 Marin had where she was caught on video making out with an Instagram model, the end was pretty much near for Markus.

“Together we’ve filed for divorce. We’re grateful for the 19 years together and for our beloved daughter,” Marin wrote on Instagram.

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 19: New Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is pictured during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not in the picture) at the Chancellery on February 19, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images)

“We’re still best friends, close to each other and loving parents. Going forward we will still spend time together as a family and with each other. We wish you will respect our privacy. We won’t comment further on this.”

And just like that, Sanna Marin is free to party her ass off like back in August 2022 she apologized for making out with topless Sabina Särkkä, Finland’s representative at the 2012 Miss World competition.

That’s Marin on the left with the hat on kissing Sabrina Sarkka. / Instagram / Getty Images

The timing of the divorce couldn’t be any better for Marin, who’s preparing to leave office after being defeated in early April. Her political career is likely over. The Helsinki, Finland weather (I checked!) i starting to heat up and she’ll now be able to let loose without worry about being responsible while Markus has their daughter.

Sanna Marin clearly wants to sow her oats. Her and Markus got married as 18 year olds. She’s gone through this extremely stressful career in politics which included COVID where she had to apologize for partying during times when politicians weren’t supposed to be partying.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized on Tuesday after a photograph surfaced showing two topless female social media influencers kissing at her official residence in Helsinki. Videos of Marin’s hard-partying lifestyle have already caused controversy. pic.twitter.com/qWw5z5RCOZ — LTN 🐝 (@Livetradingnews) August 23, 2022

Ms. Marin has spent the last couple of years indicating she’s about to let loose and now here we are: Divorce Day.

Buckle up. It’s going to be a wild summer in Finland. Sanna’s on the loose. Goodbye Markus. Hello good times.