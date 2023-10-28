San Jose Sharks Roast Themselves In Elite Fashion After Losing First 8 Games

Videos by OutKick

Everyone appreciates a little self-deprecating humor, and the San Jose Sharks recently gave us a healthy dose of that.

After losing to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Friday, the Sharks can unfortunately claim they’ve lost all eight games to start the season. They have recorded a point thanks to losing in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche, but a loss is a loss.

They’ve allowed 32 goals and only scored eight, meaning they’re averaging losing games 4-1. San Jose is currently the only team in the NHL to not record a win thus far.

So yeah, it’s been awful in every conceivable way. But the Sharks aren’t letting that deflate their sense of humor.

Using a viral clip of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon crying, the Sharks poked fun at their miserable start to the year.

“Dad, tell me about the Sharks first 8 games of the 2023 season” pic.twitter.com/IRJhNR47aE — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 28, 2023

If every NHL team’s account were as funny as San Jose’s, that would be amazing.

This clip has been used in positive ways, often paired with a caption that will induce nostalgic memories.

“Dad, what was watching Tom Brady play like?” pic.twitter.com/8qE5R5bMXI — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 26, 2023

But it’s safe to say San Jose found the best usage of the clip to date. And Sharks fans made sure to respect the creativity of the account’s manager.

we're trying 🫶 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 28, 2023

San Jose will have a chance to get their first win of the season against the Washington Capitals tomorrow night. Hopefully, that will be the day when they can stop roasting themselves for the poor start.