Giants Fire Manager Gabe Kapler After One Playoff Appearance In Four Seasons

Gabe Kapler is out in San Francisco.

The Giants have fired their manager after he failed to make the postseason for the third time in four years.

“After making this recommendation to ownership and receiving their approval, I met with Gabe today to inform him of our decision,” Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement. “In his tenure as Giants manager, Gabe led our team through an unprecedented pandemic in 2020 and a franchise-record 107 wins and postseason berth in 2021.

“He has been dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance of the San Francisco Giants and I have tremendous respect for him as a colleague and friend.”

Kapler took the reins in 2020, and he had big shoes to fill. San Fran’s previous manager, Bruce Bochy, brought three World Series titles to the club in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

In 2021, Kapler turned San Francisco into the most dominant team in baseball. The Giants finished the regular season with a historic 107-55 record. That success ultimately sputtered out into a first-round exit against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the rest of his tenure brought average on-field performance and National Anthem protests.

The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler after four seasons. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

At one point this season, San Francisco sat at the top of the National League Wild Card standings. But an epic collapse in the second half left the writing on the wall for Kapler.

Rumors also circulated that the Giants’ clubhouse had become too laid back under the skipper with “too many ho-hum reactions to losing,” according to The Athletic.

In his four seasons, Gabe Kapler led the team to a 295-248 record (.543) and one postseason appearance.