San Francisco Files Complaint About New ‘X’ Logo On Former Twitter Headquarters

Since purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has received constant pushback. Now, it’s coming from San Francisco itself.

The City by the Bay has opened a complaint and launched an investigation into a giant “X” sign installed Friday on top of the social media platform’s downtown headquarters.

Yes, the city with legalized retail theft, surging crime, a drug crisis and homeless camps on every sidewalk is upset about a sign.

On Friday, workers installed an “X” sign on top of the former Twitter headquarters. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

But city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings requires a permit — for safety reasons, of course.

On Monday, Musk announced the transformation of Twitter into the new ‘X,” replacing the platform’s blue bird icon with a single letter X in black and white letters.

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

And that’s when his beef with city officials began.

Also on Monday, police stopped workers from removing “Twitter” and its bird logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn’t taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe from potential falling debris.

Further, replacement with the “X” sign would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building.” That’s according to Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection.

If you’re feeling reminiscent, though, don’t worry. The company’s old logo is still hanging on to the building. But just barely.