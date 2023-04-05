49ers Ready To Trade For Aaron Rodgers, FS1 Host Says

Videos by OutKick
The San Francisco 49ers might be in the mix to land Aaron Rodgers from the Packers.
All eyes have been on a potential trade between Green Bay and the Jets to land the future hall of famer. However, there’s been very little public movement on shipping Rodgers out of town since the QB made his intention to play for the Jets clear.
Will a trade happen? Is something holding up? Nobody outside of the Packers and Jets seems to know. Now, the 49ers have unexpectedly entered the mix, according to FS1’s Craig Carton
“The conversation has been multiple third round picks in this draft and a first round draft pick in next year’s draft,” Carton claimed during the Tuesday episode of “The Carton Show.”
Will Aaron Rodgers go to the San Francisco 49ers?
On its face, the argument Carton made to his audience makes a lot of sense. The 49ers are in a bit of a tight spot in the QB room.
Trey Lance is coming off an injury and nobody seems to know if he’s any good, Brock Purdy showed some serious grit last season but is also injured and Sam Darnold just isn’t that dude.
The 49ers have three third round picks, three fifth round picks, a sixth round pick and four seventh round picks in the 2023 NFL draft.
The Packers are going to want more than just some third round picks to land one of the best passers in league history.
To Carton’s point, that means there’d have to be something coming in 2024 for Green Bay to consider settling for third round picks in 2023.
Of course, none of this matters if the Jets and Packers move forward with swapping out Aaron Rodgers, which is what the QB says he wants.
However, this is the NFL we’re talking about. Everything is negotiable. If the Jets deal falls through, it sounds like the 49ers will be ready and waiting.