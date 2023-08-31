San Francisco 49ers Surprised Nick Bosa Still Holding Out As NFL Season Approaches

Videos by OutKick

When Nick Bosa undertook an expected offseason absence, reported for minicamp but didn’t participate, then missed all of training camp and the preseason, the San Francisco 49ers understood.

Bosa, in the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, wants a new deal. And that’s more than fair and understandable because he’s among the NFL’s best defensive players.

But the Niners’ regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers is only 10 days away and they’re admitting to being surprised a deal still isn’t done.

“Yeah, but that’s where it’s at,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Thursday during his post cutdown media availability.

Rapper Lil Wayne interviews former NFL linebacker John Lynch at ESPN the Magazine’s NEXT Big Weekend 2009 Super Bowl Party on January 30, 2009 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for ESPN the Magazine)

49ers’ John Lynch Is Normally Awesome

A little background: Lynch is a Salt of the Earth kind of person. Yes, he was a fierce hitter as a safety during his Hall of Fame career, but off the field he’s friendly and approachable. Just a good guy.

But the Bosa thing seems to be grating on him a little bit. His answers on the subject, ringing with optimism at the start of training camp, are close to curt now.

Like when he was asked Thursday if there are any updates on the negotiations.

“No,” Lynch replied. “No updates.”

End of answer.

Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa Holdout Is Holding Up 49ers

Compare that to how Lynch talked when asked about the other edge rushers on the roster — none, by the way, nearly as accomplished as Bosa:

(Feel free to skip the quote because it’s long but proves the point Lynch is happy to talk about stuff. Just not Bosa contract stuff).

“I really like the group,” Lynch said. “For you guys to know, we announced, I think [coach] Kyle [Shanahan] talked about [WR] Danny Gray going to IR, [DL] Robert Beal will as well. He’s coming off a hamstring that he re-injured. We thought the best thing for Robert, he’s a guy we really like and are excited to work for, but we’ve got to get that thing right.

“To qualify for the short term, he had to make our 53. He’s a guy who showed a lot and we’re thrilled about the prospect of working with him going forward, but we’ve got to get him back so that he’s ready. So, we’ll go through that process.

“Drake Jackson has had a tremendous offseason and we’re very excited to see that come to fruition on the field. [Clelin Ferrell], he’s a fit, he’s a Niner. The way he plays, how he plays, his talents, his skillset, he plays hard, all those things. We’re excited about him. Kerry Hyder is just a pro’s pro, always in the right place. He’s a good football player. Austin Bryant is another guy who’s a very good scheme fit that we identified. Very excited about him moving forward.”

Get the drift?

Not yet?

Niners GM John Lynch at the NFL Combine. (Getty Images)

Would 49ers Trade Nick Bosa?

Well, John, what about that Reddit post that contends the team is thinking about trading Bosa? Any chance of that? Any, he’s on the team right now, GM speak?

“No,” Lynch said. “Real simple.”

Shanahan was more upbeat. The coach continues to expect a deal because, well, there is activity even if there hasn’t yet been achievement.

“I’m really hoping it gets done,” the coach said. “I know they’re working tirelessly at it … but hopefully we can get him in here sooner than later.”

As negotiations continue with the regular season beckoning, both sides want to find a sort of sweet spot to get an agreement.

Bosa’s representation initially swung for the fences. They wanted their 25-year-old client to match or beat the annual average salary of the league’s highest-paid defender Aaron Donald. Donald averages $31.6 million per season.

And …

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball as he is pressured by Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nick Bosa Wants A BIG Contract

Bosa’s team also wanted to beat the guaranteed money older brother Joey Bosa got from the Chargers — which is $102 million.

It is not known where the 49ers are on all that, but obviously they didn’t simply fold and offer Bosa everything he wants.

And this just in: Bosa has so far been worth the asking price because last season he collected a league-leading 18.5 sacks and was the Defensive Player of the Year.

The situation is the most pressing one the 49ers have now in an offseason they’ve dealt with a lot of pressing stuff. Remember, they moved on from former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, traded Trey Lance, and managed Brock Purdy’s return from elbow surgery.

So the club and Bosa have 10 days to find common ground.

For John Lynch’s sake.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero