San Francisco 49ers Post Statistically Inaccurate Video Of Brock Purdy TD Pass To Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers rolled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as their offense continues to bounce back from a midseason slump. Quarterback Brock Purdy struggled during a three-game losing streak, but having weapons like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel helps mitigate long-term troubles.

After scoring exactly 17 points in three-straight losses prior to the team’s bye week, Purdy and the 49ers emerged from the one-week respite to hang 34 points on Jacksonville before the 27-point output in the win over Tampa Bay.

The San Francisco 49ers social media team posted a video of Brock Purdy’s TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk and they included a statistical error. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One play, in particular, stands out. Purdy hit Aiyuk down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown strike early in the third quarter. At the time, it was the longest touchdown reception of the NFL season.

However, about an hour later, Josh Allen hit Khalil Shakir for an 81-yard touchdown during the Bills romp over the New York Jets.

On Monday afternoon, though, the San Francisco 49ers posted the Brock Purdy to Brandon Aiyuk touchdown with the caption: “Brock Purdy has the launch codes … Enjoy another look at the longest touchdown pass in the NFL this season.”

Brock Purdy has the launch codes 🚀



Enjoy another look at the longest touchdown pass in the @NFL this season.

Someone needs to inform the 49ers social media manager that they are incorrect. Of course, they probably weren’t watching the Bills game since it was happening simultaneously with San Francisco’s contest.

However, social media is an important tool for professional sports teams. They need to be buttoned up.

If we can’t trust the 49ers to post correct information, who can we trust!?

What about when they post injury updates over the rest of the season? Can we be certain that those are correct?

They have opened an entire can of worms here and I demand that they fix this egregious error.

Plus, everyone is hating on Josh Allen lately. The upper-level conspiracy theorist in me thinks there’s an NFL-wide edict to hide Allen’s positive accomplishments.

Maybe they purposefully omitted Allen’s touchdown. Can you imagine?

Me neither.