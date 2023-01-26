San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa Trashes ‘America’s Team’ After Embarrassing Playoff Loss By Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa isn’t offering the Cowboys any time to grieve their disappointing playoff performance on Sunday.

After helping defeat Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round, 19-12, Bosa took a victory lap and celebrated the demise of “America’s Team” on Instagram.

Posting a stoic selfie on Instagram with the caption “America’s team strikes again,” the leading contender for Defensive Player of the Year stoked the flames with Cowboys Nation now that they’ve reached a seemingly new low.

Not only did Jerry Jones’ expensive roster on both sides of the ball fizzle out in the playoffs after a single win against the lowly Buccaneers, but the offense now finds itself with an identity crisis at QB after Prescott had another turnover-rich performance in the postseason to cost Dallas the game.

Even the Cowboys’ social media couldn’t hold back their critiques against Dak while mirroring the fanbase’s sentiment after another disappointing outing in primetime by Prescott.

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Prescott went 23 of 37 passing, throwing for one touchdown and turning the ball over twice.

The Cowboys also lost a major component on offense after running back Tony Pollard fractured his foot in the second quarter. Pollard heads into the offseason as a free agent. Still, with lead runner Ezekiel Elliott devolving into a short-yardage runner, the Cowboys may not have other options but to pony up the money for Pollard and hope he returns healthy.

Bosa and the Niners, on the other hand, are riding high heading into their NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alongside Fred Warner and a bevy of defensive studs on the Niners’ defense, Bosa and Co. are proving they can strongarm any offense in the league. Their ultimate test will come against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who tore up the New York Giants on Saturday with three total touchdowns en route to a 38-7 win.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Bosa is also heading into the offseason with expectations of a new contract extension from the Niners’ front office, which is sure to reset the market for defensive players.

Are the Cowboys still America’s Team? Bosa’s making a case that Dallas’ era has come to an end.