San Diego State Agrees To Resolution With The MWC After Brewing Civil War

San Diego State will remain in the Mountain West after teasing an exit for the PAC-12.

The Aztecs sent a letter to the conference that was interpreted as an exit letter by the MWC. SDSU was anticipating a PAC-12 invite that never came. When the PAC-12 invite didn’t show up, San Diego State claimed it never intended to leave and that kicked off an altercation between the Aztecs and the conference.

Things hit a breaking point when the MWC withheld a payment of $6.6 million claiming the conference was owed an exit fee.

San Diego State won’t leave the MWC. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, a resolution was reached late Tuesday that will allow the Aztecs to remain in the MWC in return for covering all legal expenses related to the battle over the past few weeks.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported it’s believed the legal bill San Diego State will have to pay is under $100,000. It’s more or less a speeding ticket for the program.

The Aztecs are also now likely tied to the MWC through the 2024-25 season. Any exit at this point before that date would result in an exit fee around $34 million, which would break the back of just about any G5 program.

San Diego State will remain in the PAC-12 but will cover legal fees related to the situation. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

SDSU can blame the PAC-12 for this chaos.

If San Diego State feels the need to point a finger at someone for this mess, it can point directly at the PAC-12.

All signs indicated the PAC-12 was going to snatch SDSU away from the MWC. San Diego State was so confident it was leaving the conference that it sent a letter the MWC interpreted as formal notice.

Then, the PAC-12 didn’t send an invite and still doesn’t have a new media deal. The lack of an invite left SDSU is no man’s land and the Aztecs eventually had to return to the MWC after trying to flee.

It’s never a good thing when you have to beg to return to place you were initially eager to leave.

Will SDSU ever join the PAC-12? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

For now, the situation is resolved and SDSU isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future. After months of chaos, nothing changed at all!