San Diego Padres Owner Peter Seidler Dies At 63

The San Diego Padres announced on Tuesday that Chairman and owner Peter Seidler passed away at the age of 63.

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler,” said Padres CEO Erik Greupner in a statement.

“Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family.”

“He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations,” Greupner said. “His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

Seidler had publicly battled cancer, and had a medical procedure in September, though a cause of death was not announced by the team.

He joined the Padres’ ownership group over 10 years ago in 2012, before becoming the principal owner and largest stakeholder in 2020. That coincided with a run of success and increased spending for the team, with multiple expensive, big name acquisitions and free agency signings.

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 28: San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler speaks before a baseball game against the Texas Rangers July 28, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Peter Seidler Leaves A Major Legacy For Padres Fans

Seidler was one of the rare sports team owners who made a conscious decision to use his money to put the best possible product on the field.

In late 2022, several insiders around the team discussed his approach and willingness to lock down key talent.

While not all owners deal with the health issues and sense of urgency that Seidler faced, it made him a beloved figure around San Diego. Fans displayed their support with signs and comments, grateful to have someone who so publicly cared about winning.

The Padres now face financial challenges, thanks in part to an unforeseeable bankruptcy from their broadcast partner. But Seidler spent the last few years of his life doing everything in his power to make his team into a contender.

And with Petco Park full for nearly every game of the 2023 season, fans rewarded him for his efforts.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Seidler intended to keep the franchise in his family after he passed, and that that plan remains in place now. He certainly left some big shoes for them to fill.