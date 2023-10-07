Same As It Ever Was: Alabama Keeps Being Bama In Win Over Aggies For 1st In SEC West

1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

Alabama was done. The Crimson Tide just wasn’t Alabama anymore. Nick Saban was too old.

Or, so we were told. And so we said.

But Alabama is where it usually is. First place.

The Tide overcame itself and Texas A&M for a 26-20 win Saturday in College Station, Texas, to take its fourth straight since that 34-24 loss to Texas on Sept. 9. And No. 11 Alabama (5-1) took over first place in the Southeastern Conference West at 3-0. No. 23 LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) is in second and will play at Alabama on Nov. 4.

TEXAS A&M HAD SO MUCH TO GAIN AGAINST ALABAMA

The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC) could have taken over first, but fell to third.

No. 16 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) was hosting Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network.

Nick Saban’s Alabama Team Overcame Penalties To Beat A&M

“Our guys did a great job of showing a lot of tenacity,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We had to overcome a lot of adversity, a lot of calls that we kick ourselves in the foot getting penalties. I’m really proud of the way our guys competed.”

Alabama pressures Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson into a hurried pass Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s 26-20 win at College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Alabama continued to be one of the most penalized teams in the nation as it drew 14 for 99 yards compared to just four for 19 yards by the Aggies. The Tide also lost the turnover battle two to one, but that didn’t matter either. Alabama just won, as usual.

“You come to college to play in a game like this,” Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “It was fun. We’re glad we came out with the win, and roll Tide.”

Alabama Trailed Early Before Taking Over

Milroe completed 21 of 33 passes for a career-high 321 yards and three touchdowns around an interception. He outplayed A&M quarterback Max Johnson, who completed 14 of 25 for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Alabama trailed 3-0 early, 17-10 in the second quarter and was tied 17-17 at the half. Milroe found wide receiver Jermaine Burton for a 19-yard touchdown to put the Tide ahead to stay at 24-17 late in the third period. Burton caught nine passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tide next has Arkansas on Saturday (Noon, ESPN).

Nick Saban has a plan for that game.

“Helping the other team is something we need to eliminate,” he said.

Alabama Crimson TideNick SabanSEC footballTexas Aggies

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply