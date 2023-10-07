Same As It Ever Was: Alabama Keeps Being Bama In Win Over Aggies For 1st In SEC West

Videos by OutKick

Alabama was done. The Crimson Tide just wasn’t Alabama anymore. Nick Saban was too old.

Or, so we were told. And so we said.

But Alabama is where it usually is. First place.

The Tide overcame itself and Texas A&M for a 26-20 win Saturday in College Station, Texas, to take its fourth straight since that 34-24 loss to Texas on Sept. 9. And No. 11 Alabama (5-1) took over first place in the Southeastern Conference West at 3-0. No. 23 LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) is in second and will play at Alabama on Nov. 4.

TEXAS A&M HAD SO MUCH TO GAIN AGAINST ALABAMA

The Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC) could have taken over first, but fell to third.

No. 16 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) was hosting Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) Saturday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network.

Nick Saban’s Alabama Team Overcame Penalties To Beat A&M

“Our guys did a great job of showing a lot of tenacity,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We had to overcome a lot of adversity, a lot of calls that we kick ourselves in the foot getting penalties. I’m really proud of the way our guys competed.”

Alabama pressures Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson into a hurried pass Saturday in the Crimson Tide’s 26-20 win at College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Alabama continued to be one of the most penalized teams in the nation as it drew 14 for 99 yards compared to just four for 19 yards by the Aggies. The Tide also lost the turnover battle two to one, but that didn’t matter either. Alabama just won, as usual.

“You come to college to play in a game like this,” Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. “It was fun. We’re glad we came out with the win, and roll Tide.”

Alabama Trailed Early Before Taking Over

Milroe completed 21 of 33 passes for a career-high 321 yards and three touchdowns around an interception. He outplayed A&M quarterback Max Johnson, who completed 14 of 25 for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Alabama trailed 3-0 early, 17-10 in the second quarter and was tied 17-17 at the half. Milroe found wide receiver Jermaine Burton for a 19-yard touchdown to put the Tide ahead to stay at 24-17 late in the third period. Burton caught nine passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tide next has Arkansas on Saturday (Noon, ESPN).

Nick Saban has a plan for that game.

“Helping the other team is something we need to eliminate,” he said.