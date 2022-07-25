TBS Cancels Samantha Bee’s Trump-Obsessed Late-Night Show

TBS canceled Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on Monday, the first marquee talent axing of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The network blamed “difficult, business-based decisions” for the cancellation.

If you were wondering, this decision is not a delayed reaction to Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—.” That’s all good.

Instead, new management decided it would not support a rating-challenged show with an expensive payroll. Note: it took many writers to prepare a monologue for Bee.

TBS did not specify what it’d air in Bee’s place. However, it’s unlikely it will go with another late-night program.

The network may close the door on the entire late-night experience under Discovery’s control.

TBS once envisioned a lineup of edgier alternatives to the Late Show and Tonight, which air on the more restrictive broadcast networks. While this strategy had momentum at a time, it ultimately failed to maintain viewership.

And that’s too bad — fans deserve better options than this guy:

Johnny Carson appeared on late night for the final time 30 years ago today. Now: pic.twitter.com/Mbue22Y1qz — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 23, 2022

TBS canceled Lopez Tonight in 2011, Conan in 2021, and now Full Frontal.

If George Lopez and Conan O’Brien couldn’t make it, Bee had little hope. The first step to becoming a successful late-night host requires the skill of making people laugh.

Bee never did much of that:

Like Colbert, Bee let her obsession with Trump distract her from other content ideas. She could not get Trump out of her head. Her show needed him in the White House.

Bee considers this gem her greatest hit:

Bee even made reference to Trump when she announced that TBS had fired her.

“To our loyal fans – we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace,” Bee tweeted about her cancellation earlier today.

At least try to laugh.