Sam Pittman Buries Arkansas Twitter Troll For Trying To Coach Razorbacks From His Couch

Sam Pittman does not care what you have to think about Arkansas football. He’s got it handled.

The third-year head coach clapped back at a Twitter troll Sunday morning and buried him 6-feet under. It was ruthless, but completely warranted.

Sam Pittman doesn’t care what you have to think! (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Late Saturday night, the Razorbacks sealed a confident 42-27 win over Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. They went up 35-6 at halftime and never looked back.

While the score tells one story, the box score tells a different one. It was a lot closer than it looks.

Ole Miss actually outgained Arkansas by 200 yards offensively (703 to 503), had eight more first downs, and led time of possession by 20 seconds. 12 penalties for 116 yards and three turnovers ultimately proved costly.

Regardless of how it went down, a win is a win is a win is a win. And the Razorbacks won.

In doing so, Pittman’s team reached bowl eligibility at 6-5.

Last year, after the Razorbacks reached the five-win mark, Pittman sent his director of football operations Patrick Doherty out to buy a bowling ball. On his search, Doherty discovered that bowling balls are much more expensive than he had expected.

That is when Pittman suggested that he try the local bowling alley, where Doherty found a black ball with ‘Larry’ inscribed on the side. He bought it for $20.

A few days later, Larry the bowling ball made his debut after Arkansas won its sixth game.

The Hogs are going bowling. And the Hogs are going bowling with Larry. pic.twitter.com/SK6qJE1cfK — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 7, 2021

Larry returned to the locker room in Fayetteville on Saturday after beating Ole Miss.

On Sunday morning, when Pittman returned to his office after reaching bowl eligibility, he tweeted out a picture of Larry. He was glad to have “him” back.

In response to what was supposed to be a fun, celebratory tweet after a big home win, Hogs fan Billy Wilkerson was not happy and replied back. He did not think that Pittman’s team played a complete game.

Arkansas fan responds to Sam Pittman on Twitter.

Pittman did not care much for what Wilkerson had to say.

He proceeded to put the couch coach in his place and buried him:

The tweet had a bowling ball on it Billy that said GoHogs! It didn’t say what do you think about the game, what are your concerns, I have plenty of coaches that I can get advice from. It was simply a bowling ball tweeted out for our recruits — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) November 20, 2022

The clap back was so vicious that Wilkerson has since deleted his tweet. Pittman made him tuck tail and run for the hills!