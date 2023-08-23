The Perfect Day For Arkansas HC Sam Pittman: Avoid Starbucks Then Enjoy Popeyes Chicken And A Cold Beer

Videos by OutKick

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman might not get a lot of downtime as the leader of an SEC football program, but he still has dreams of what a perfect off-day would entail.

Heading into a season full of expectations with returning quarterback KJ Jefferson and stud running back Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders, the Razorbacks are primed to cause problems in the SEC West. More so, their schedule presents an opportunity to build-off the last few years in Fayetteville, with hopes of giving Alabama and LSU a run for a division title.

But while there’s talk of what the season will look like for Arkansas and expectations from the fans, Sam Pittman has become a fan favorite around college football. Whether it’s the no-nonsense approach or his ability to relate to the fans, along with other coaches arounds the country, he’s just a southern boy at heart.

Perfect Day For Sam Pittman Involves Fried Chicken And Beer

You don’t have to look far to realize how much Sam Pittman loves being the Razorbacks head coach, as the massive hog statue outside his lake house shows. In a relatable sense, he also doesn’t have to mince words about what a perfect off-day would look like for the Arkansas head coach.

Speaking with Marty Smith and Ryan Mcgee recently, Pittman explained to the pair what he would do if given the chance to have a relaxing day on the water. Having fun at the expense of his wife, Pittman mentioned that she has yet to figure out how to work the new coffee machine at the house, leading to an hour long drive to Starbucks, taking time out of his so-called perfect day.

Ok, this is obviously true for a lot of folks. Heck, if I knew how to make a coffee that resembled one from the popular shop, I’d most likely save a decent amount of money per month. But that’s a story for another day. Another key ingredient of the afternoon is a stop at Popeyes to pickup a bucket of chicken, along with a couple of sandwiches.

In true Sam Pittman form, the Arkansas head ball coach would have each point of the day consist of a cold beer, especially on his ride around the lake. This also includes a stop at ‘Sam’s Pizza’ for a slice, then wrapping up the day with a swim, while the Razorbacks fight song plays in the background.

Just don’t expect Pittman to be calling the hogs late into the evening. He mentioned that age has caught up to him, and he hits the bed around 9pm.

As the coach was describing this day, it’s not hard to smile when you hear him discuss his dream scenario, though I’m pretty sure his summer nights involve this scenario.

We all know how tough the SEC will be this season and the tall task Arkansas faces, but it’s nice to hear these coaches talk about their days like regular Joes.

In the case of Sam Pittman, he’s certainly not putting on an act. Unfortunately for him, the next off-day he gets will come in about seven months. But I’m sure he’ll find time for a cold beer, or two.