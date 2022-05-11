Sam Hunt And Estranged Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Give Marriage Another Go 

No break-up in a small town for these two! Country music fans can all take a collective sigh of relief (I know I am) as one of Nashville’s power couples, Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are giving their marriage a second chance.

However it’s been a bumpy backroad for the singer and his wife of five years who have recently been in the news after Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt back in February. Fowler quickly withdrew the filing, causing some confusion but quickly refiled in a different Tennessee county later that same day.

In those documents, Fowler cited that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” “adultery” and “guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.” Furthermore, Fowler asked the court for alimony and primary custody of their future child.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Singer Sam Hunt (L) and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images)

Oh right, did I mention Hannah is pregnant with the couple’s first child? Hunt and Fowler, who keep their lives fairly private, never announced that they were expecting. The news of their pregnancy broke through Fowler’s divorce filing.

Hunt confirmed the pregnancy news while co-hosting the Country Countdown USA in March saying, “I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way. I have a baby coming in about eight weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really, this year revolves around that big news in my life.”

Flash forward to April when Fowler asked the court to dismiss the divorce case as first reported by TMZ. According to documents obtained by FOX News Digital, “The divorce filing was nonsuited and dismissed without prejudice.”

Hunt has since been spotted with his wedding ring back in place while performing at a concert in Florida last week and at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MAY 06: Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Chase Rice and Morgan Wallen (background) attends the Barnstable Brown Gala at Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 06, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

A source told People the couple is, “doing their best every day.” The source when on to say that “Sam and his wife are continually looking forward to the next chapter. He’s just thinking about his family and what’s to come.”

Good on Sam and Hannah for working things out, not only for themselves but also for their unborn daughter. However, to be clear, allegedly cheating on your pregnant wife is so gross and a level of low that is hard to come back from. Granted, we don’t know all the details, but it is probably safe to assume this is Hunt’s very last chance. Based on what was listed in the original divorce filing and Hunt’s past run-ins with the law, I hope some serious counseling is heavily involved.

Ironically, this all sounds like one big country song.