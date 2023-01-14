It is Sam Howell’s job to lose in Washington. According to multiple reports, the Commanders have made a decision about their future and are entering the offseason with plans to give the keys over to its fifth round NFL Draft pick from 2022.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – JANUARY 08: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on January 08, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Howell, 22, was selected with the No. 144 overall pick last April. He was the sixth quarterback taken behind Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral and Bailey Zappe.

Howell completed 63.8% of his passes for 10,283 yards and 92 touchdowns in three years at North Carolina. He also ran the ball 369 times for 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns during his career.

There was a lot of buzz about his potential on the next level and his tape backed up the hype.

Thus, despite falling to Day three, Sam Howell is being given the chance to earn the starting job next season.

As the team seeks its next offensive coordinator, potential candidates are being told that he is the guy. Anyone who accepts the role and fills the vacancy will proceed forward with Howell as QB1.

He made his first and only NFL appearance (and start) in a 26-6 win over the Cowboys in Week 18. The team liked what it saw enough to feel comfortable with him moving forward.

However, with that being said, the second-year quarterback will have to earn the job. It remains an evaluation process.

When Washington opens its offseason program, Sam Howell will be atop the depth chart.

The team has the ability to release Carson Wentz without taking a salary cap hit next season, so it’s only a matter of time before that happens. Taylor Heinicke is set to become a free agent and there have been reports that the team will try to re-sign him as the backup.

The Commanders could still change their minds but it seems like they have a clear plan. Sam Howell is their guy for now, but many veteran quarterbacks will be available this offseason and they could look to bring one in for a training camp battle.

That has been the case in each of the last few years. The difference, though, is that Washington has an in-house option with whom it is excited, which was not the case before.