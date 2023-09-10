Sam Howell Knocked Into Next Week On Late Hit, Ref Goes Down Too & Fists Fly In Cardinals-Commanders Game

updated

Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell was crushed on a late hit out of bounds by an Arizona Cardinals defender, a ref went down in the process, fists flew and so did the flags.

The NFL is BACK, baby!

Howell, Washington’s second-year starter, rolled to his left deep on his side of the field and scrambled toward the bench. Seconds later, the Commanders’ QB was absolutely pummeled by Arizona’s Kyzir White. Howell flew into the ref, who went down like a bowling pin.

After that, CHAOS!

Washington QB Sam Howell responds to big hit with touchdown pass

Howell left the game briefly after getting blasted into next week, but returned later in the drive.

The second-year signal-caller then promptly led the Commanders down the field and hit Brian Robinson for a touchdown.

Should I have started him in fantasy today over Dak Prescott? Don’t know yet, but I love seeing that toughness out of my backup QB. Team Dean off to a fast start this season!

Anyway, back to the hit. It was a “Man, we haven’t hit anyone in six months” type knock from the Cardinals’ Kyzir White. Some wanted him ejected. Nah. Football is back. Got to let the fellas have at least one hit.

After that, he’s gone. But he gets this one.

All’s well that ends well. Sam Howell is so far proving the preseason hype train was no fluke.

Welcome back, NFL!

