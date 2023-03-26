Sam Burns Puts On An Absolute CLINIC To Win The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Tournament

Videos by OutKick

There are great rounds of golf and then there is what Sam Burns did Sunday afternoon in Austin, Texas. Facing Cameron Young in the championship match of the World Golf Championships (WGC) Dell Technologies Match Play event.

Earlier in the day, Burns benefitted from Scottie Scheffler missing a very short putt that would have ended his title run. But, Scheffler did miss and Burns took advantage. Not just by making the final match, but by absolutely railroading Cameron Young.

Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler hug on the 14th green, after the third playoff hole, during the final day of the World Golf Championships (WGC)-Dell Technologies Match Play. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Young defeated McIlroy in his semifinal match Sunday, thanks to winning three of the final four holes that the pair played. It seemed, based on that, that Young would have some momentum headed into the championship match.

And, that appeared to hold true. Both Sam Burns and Cam Young made par on the first hole, but after Burns failed to get up-and-down out of a greenside bunker on #2, Young took a one-hole lead with a conceded birdie.

The pair then each made par on hole three. And that’s when Sam Burns decided he was done messing around.

Probably because he finally got something to eat.

In all seriousness, Burns just started making birdie after birdie, literally. Over the next 10 holes, beginning at #4, Burns made EIGHT birdies.

His approach shots routinely settled right next to the cup. If they didn’t, he just buried long putts. He made a 6-foot birdie on the fourth hole. Then, he had tap-in birdie putts on five and six.

Sam Burns with the wedge precision to set up birdie and take a 1-up lead over Cameron Young through 6 holes. 🎯



📺: @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/528H7rdEQG — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 26, 2023

He made par on seven before sinking a 21-footer for birdie on eight.

Sam Burns goes 3-up over Cameron Young with a 20-foot birdie make on the 8th. 👏



📺: @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/HC2Fx4aBbC — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 26, 2023

Another par on nine must have made him mad, because he closed the match with four birdies in a row. A 12-footer on #10 was followed by another 20-footer on 11.

4-up thru 10 💪@SamBurns66 is DIALED in the final match against Cameron Young @DellMatchPlay. pic.twitter.com/yNzkZlYMnB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2023

He just missed a 22-foot eagle putt on 12 but it didn’t matter, the kick-in birdie gave him a five-up lead.

Cam Young needed a miracle and tried to hit a perfect tee shot on the driveable par-4 13th hole. But, he hit the ball into the water and that was pretty much it.

For good measure, though, Burns stuck his approach chip inside three feet for the final birdie of the day.

That winning moment. 💙 pic.twitter.com/UcUuF1jvgR — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 26, 2023

Burns had Young closed out before even reaching the 14th tee, winning the Championship 6&5.

Fun fact: Sam Burns once helped get me free tickets to the Traveler’s tournament in central Connecticut. I have an email from him to prove it.

We’re practically best friends. And, I feel like this trophy is partially mine because of it.

Big weekend for both of us.

Hey, Sam, can you hook those tickets up again this year?

You know what, I’ll ask you later. You’re probably busy.