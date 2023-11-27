Salvation Army Red Kettles Replaced With Credit Card Tap Stations At Some Locations

Videos by OutKick

‘Tis the season to dig into your coat pocket or pants pocket as snow is blowing in your face to find your phone to swipe it against a heartless pay station as a way to give back to society.

Imagine for a second you’re leaving Kroger after going on a liquor run between Thanksgiving and Christmas and there it is, a beacon of light right into your heart — the Salvation Army tap-to-give station!

Press your phone to the placard, donate $5, $10, $20 or be a real hero and tap twice to donate $40 and the instant feeling of gratitude will pulsate through your veins.

Talk about a moment of giving opportunity that will be burned into your memory for the rest of your life. Your eyes meet the red stripper pole holding up the tap to give station and you instantly want to make it rain — with your phone.

The Salvation Army and Visa announced a partnership in 2021 that would see credit card tap stations placed outside of businesses instead of the red kettles synonymous to the charity. / Getty Images / TikTok

Not a human is in sight to run this tap station. No humans making eye contact and tugging on your heartstrings. No human shaking the bell. No kettle to throw in pocket change. No kettle for your kids to happily fill with your pocket change.

Nope. Society is evolving. This is reportedly the future of giving to those in need.

Folks, we’re running out of humans to run the kettles. They claim this is how society will have to adapt.

“You just have to pull a card out, walk by and with a one-second tap, your gift has been made,” Salvation Army rep Paul Deakins told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Anytime you can reduce the barriers for people to make a gift, that adds an opportunity.”

Oh yeah, donate that money in one second and send that charitable dopamine spiraling through your bloodstream.

“The excuse, ‘Sorry, I don’t have any cash’ doesn’t work anymore,” Dan Furry of the Salvation Army added.

Attaboy, Dan!

Yeah, but why not a $1 option, Dan? What’s up with that?

Processing fees? How much of the cut is Visa getting, Dan?

The Star Tribune doesn’t address it.

Just trust everyone that your money is going to great causes. Just be careful how close you get to that Salvation Army tap to give poster.

Watch your credit card statements!