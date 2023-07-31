Salma Hayek-Elizabeth Hurley Bikini-off, 1954 Topps Wax Pack Box Surfaces & Frank The Tank Has A Fun Day At Put-In-Bay Pool

Videos by OutKick

Weekend observations after the PIB Two-Club Invitational

As Put-in-Bay legend Mike “Mad Dog” Adams was tearing through his mid-afternoon set at the Roundhouse all I could think of is how fortunate we all are to live in a country where we can walk a golf course barefoot in the morning and then head to town to crush beers and listen to one of the greatest musical geniuses in Great Lakes history.

I damn near cried as I stood there in the Roundhouse as Mad Dog was ripping shots, eating cherry bombs, and making inappropriate (to some) jokes as customers dipped plastic cups of beer out of buckets of draft beer.

Every year I say this is my last year running the tournament. Five years of this stuff is like living in dog years. It feels like I should be heading towards retirement from the PIB golf tournament scene, but then something just keeps pulling me back in.

It’s probably the smiles, the laughs, the ‘thank yous’ from guys who really needed a day at the Bay just to let loose and have a good time. At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to get through life. There are healing powers on that island.

Your healing power might be people-watching at a pool bar. It might be sitting on a patio on a beautiful sunny Saturday enjoying beers and talking to people you see once a year.

If this was the last time I organize this event, it ended just how I would’ve liked it to conclude — calm, full of laughs, and sending guys back into their normal life wanting more of that action.

All the stresses of life melt away at the Augusta of the Great Lakes. Cherish these moments, AB.



There’s nothing like a round of golf on Put in Bay ❤️ https://t.co/3UzXgxfuuo — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) July 30, 2023

Highlights:

Tim G. in the 419 teamed up again to see if we could go back-to-back as champions (2022 was a tie, I believe), and in a shocking development I didn’t see coming, I hit a 33-footer for birdie on the 220-yard Par 4 No. 7 to go two-under and it proved to be the game-winner as nobody could match our par-is-your-friend round. Two birdies putting with a 1979 4-wood — yes, there are screws on that face — is quite an accomplishment. The 33-footer for birdie under such conditions might be the biggest golfing accomplishment of my life. My tournament co-host AC Bellino, who is the in-game voice of the Detroit Lions and has a morning radio show across the state of Michigan, won the closest-to-the-pin contest with HIS FIRST SHOT. He blasted a pitching wedge right up in the air and Plinko’d the ball out of the massive tree limb that hangs over the 9th green and left the shot about 2 1/2 feet from the cup and guaranteed himself the title, but guys kept putting in $20s because they’re not pussies and they had to give it a try. This is year two of bringing Dos Equis Salt & Limes and the beer is definitely building momentum. I brought home very few of those. There wasn’t a single Bud Light consumed at the tournament. Peanut butter pretzel bites from Costco were a hit. What a great group of guys. Coolers were emptied out. Everything was packed into Mrs. Screencaps van just perfectly. Seriously, it’s appreciated. Screencaps reader Jack and his buddy Cody from Dayton walked up and I instantly felt really short. I think Jack says he checks in at 6’8; Cody had to be 6’7. It was like Tim Duncan and David Robinson showing up at the tourney. People laugh when I carry a leaf blower around the course but guess who had perfect putting conditions? I’ve never seen so many golfers at the Augusta of the Great Lakes. It was packed, which is concerning because word is definitely getting out that there’s a party golf course on the island. Dare I say it’s getting crowded and the old lady might have to bring in an official starter? 5 years into this tournament and I might’ve finally found the best secret accommodations on the island at an insanely cheap price. If….IF…I do this again next year, I might have no choice but to rent the entire thing and make it the tournament compound. Shoutout to all the Saturday night bachelorette parties that dressed up in pink costumes and cowgirl hats. I have no idea how you kept track of your groups when there are thousands of women dressed the same way. I heard golf cart rentals are now up to $115. Thanks, Biden. Thank you to Jon F., Mig, his buddy Rob, Jack, Cody, Bellino’s crew, Andy G, Andy G.’s dad and his crew of old high school buddies including Sean who has 80s hair that turns heads everywhere he goes on the island, Jason V., his buddy and I’m forgetting some others. It was a great time.

AC Bellino’s closest-to-the-pin shot…it’s pretty much impossible to leave a shot in that location:

West Point in 2023

Off the top of my head, I can’t remember the reader who has a son thinking about attending West Point. Dad is looking for information on the current state of the academy. Is it woke? What are the conditions?

• Thomas V. in NC writes:

No first hand knowledge, but I asked a West Point grad I know and he said “Memorize the Plebe readings”, it’s set of knowledge on the Academy, it’s history, and past graduates like Patton and MacArthur.

• Anonymous writes:

I’m a fellow Perrysburg resident, screencaps loyal reader, and West Point grad.

I have to admit that the West Point that I knew so many years ago no longer exists, but enough things are timeless that the institution remains intact.

Does your kid have a good sense of humor?

This really helps because both West Point and the Army career that follows, will make you cry if you don’t find a way to laugh about long hours without sleep, crappy weather, infrequent warm chow and stress up the wazoo. Not to mention being shot at.

Is your child the one who leads his friends or do they go along with the crowd?

Both are ok, but there is always room at the top for a leader.

Are they prepared for some pretty stiff competition? Top of your class in high school? Letter in two sports? Eagle Scout? Guess what, so is practically everyone else.

If they can accept that and embrace the challenge, good for them.

In the end, it has to be their decision. No one who attends West Point hoping to please someone else is going to make it for very long.

I wish them good luck with whatever decision they make.

Go Army! Beat Navy!

• Jason W. writes:

Just read Scott’s message. I am sure he’ll get some messages back on this, but wanted to give my $.02.

My son is a rising sophomore at VA Tech. For those unaware, Tech is one of the country’s military colleges along with Texas A&M and the smaller ones – VMI, Citadel etc.. He applied and wasthisclose to USNA, but ultimately didn’t make it. Instead he’s on a Navy ROTC scholarship and in the Corps of Cadets at Tech. So, a similar journey to what Scott’s son will go through.

My take on it was it was always up to him. However, I didn’t have any reservations either. The media, let’s say, tends to exaggerate the facts a bit. A pending war isn’t something I really think about and I don’t think he does either. If you’re willing to go through this you know what you’re getting into. And the woke stuff I don’t think is as widespread as some would have us believe.

Beyond everything, the opportunities these kids have after they graduate and serve is tremendous. The experiences, the leadership skills they develop are unmatched. After school, and after they get trained the minimum commitment of 5 years goes by very quickly. Besides, in the Army, he’ll be stationed in the US for a good amount of that time if not the whole time.

I say let him do it, encourage him to. These younger generations need strong men and the country needs future leaders. No better place than USMA to put him on the right path.

• Phil from NW Ohio writes:

Long time since I’ve emailed but love the forum. Re: West Point, my info is dated but my older brother is a grad (class of 1992) and I have never been more proud or in awe of anything than watching him graduate from West Point. An unbelievable campus and amazing experience. It was tough no doubt about it but he served his country with pride for 10 years after and received an incredible education.

I’m sure it’s more woke than 30 years ago but so is your local state U for sure.

If I had a do over I would not hesitate to follow his footsteps and apply.

Did I just break AI?

• Drew C. sent in this screenshot:

That’s it this morning. I gotta run.

Yes, there are a ton of emails piled up. We’re going to power through these before I go on vacation and ignore emails for 9 days.

Go have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

The @Pirates' Josh Palacios, who turns 28 years old today, is the fourth MLB player this century to hit a walkoff home run on their birthday. He joins:



Andruw Jones (2010)



Barry Bonds (2003)



Alex Rodriguez (2002) pic.twitter.com/1h5jWqzTiN — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 30, 2023

Players in the modern era aged 21-years or younger to have 3+ games with 4+ H & 1+ RBI within 1st 50 Career MLB games:



2023 Elly De La Cruz (3)

1958 Orlando Cepeda (3)

1945-48 Whitey Lockman (3)

1936 Joe DiMaggio (3) pic.twitter.com/mQyD51v6Tp — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) July 30, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Where is your place? pic.twitter.com/ic5oOpF439 — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 30, 2023

what the Mona Lisa would look like today according to AI!



Via: @gianpaolorosa pic.twitter.com/vQcjW4Shd1 — History Photographed (@HistoryInPics) July 29, 2023

Cardi B has a drink thrown at her onstage. She throws her🎤 exposing her lip sync. pic.twitter.com/5O3KV8p7bT — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) July 31, 2023

This isn’t the most unhinged thing I’ve seen someone bring to eat at a baseball game. MiLB “tub of mayo” guy has the gold medal. But a sushi box on a hot day? #dodgers pic.twitter.com/i2Yzl7S04a — Dennis Price (@Moshne) July 30, 2023

BBCE just authenticated a box of 1954 Topps baseball cards…



A single 1954 Topps sealed pack sold in April for $43,200.



This box has 36 packs. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Zu8blcrQdQ — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) July 30, 2023

Here it is, my big pickup of the 2023 National. 1954 Topps unopened wax box containing all 36 original packs. I still can't believe it to be honest. A collector I seriously admire told me he had this box awhile ago and had owned it for over twenty years, and much to my surprise… pic.twitter.com/LOPqw84NTQ — Nat Turner (@natsturner) July 31, 2023

Greatest pickup of @nsccshow! Bought this raw on Thursday & tried my hand at @beckettcollect on-site grading this afternoon, and bang! 🧨 Dale Sr. 2000 @UpperDeckSports SPA Sign of the Times 9.5/10! One of the true holy grails of racing cards! pic.twitter.com/Up9Y03w1Uf — Shane Teklits (@Shane_Teklits) July 30, 2023

Eagles Kelly Green helmet revealed! 😍



We find out tomorrow which games the Eagles will wear them at the Linc

📸 @rkuestnernbc10 pic.twitter.com/fipJKuZtk6 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 30, 2023

Creamsicle or kelly green. Which are you most excited to see on the field again?! #NFL



Via: @Buccaneers/@Eagles pic.twitter.com/eDDWBIPuUQ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 30, 2023

July 31, 1996: With a broken freakin’ neck, @RealKurtAngle wins the 100kg freestyle wrestling gold medal 🥇at the Olympics in Atlanta.

pic.twitter.com/dv83bYhOKR — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) July 31, 2023

The earliest known photo of Mineral Wells, Texas. Taken in 1881. This scene would look a tad different today. 😃 pic.twitter.com/A0Wq1fb0oH — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) July 30, 2023

Land Barge 🚢



This 1967 Mercedes-Benz 600 is one of 2,190 SWB sedans built. The car is powered by a 6.3-liter V8 linked with a four-speed automatic and an LSD. Finished in dark grey over red leather upholstery, it’s listed with no reserve now on BaT: https://t.co/3GEoqCwLXK pic.twitter.com/oniMyF1vcg — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) July 30, 2023