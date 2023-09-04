Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday At The Beach, Noles Fans Fighting Each Other In Orlando & Hamann-Bacon Make Fans Hungry

Videos by OutKick

First of all, Happy Labor Day…let’s remember to Respect Summer on this final holiday of Summer

As you’re reading this, I’m probably on the 3rd or 4th hole looking for my golf ball in very tall grass because I rarely hit fairways. I’ll be Respecting Summer this morning while listening to Yacht Rock in the golf cart. Then Respecting Summer this afternoon from the pool where it’ll be about 92 degrees and sunny.

I can’t write about this lifestyle and then sit at a computer all day. That would be blogging malpractice. I have to get out and life this life I preach.

Now, let’s get to some weekend observations:

I learned you can’t just take parts from a new mount to match up with a mount (same brand) that I put up last summer. And the old mount, for which I need a piece for the new outdoor TV, has been discounted. Talk about a huge pain in the ass. HUGE pain in the ass, but I didn’t let it ruin my weekend. I adjusted on the fly and attach the TV feet until my eBay purchase arrives. There’s something so refreshing and right about neighborhood patio parties during college football weekends. My cornhole game was rusty. That might be the first time I’ve thrown bags in 2-3 years. Pretty sure I found all the yellow jackets that left my patio after I started murdering yellow jackets. My neighbor’s patio was Ground Zero. Holy crap. I made sure to sing the praises of the RESCUE traps. I also made sure to ask all the wives at the party what they have their thermostats set at. I can’t remember which one told me it’s at 67-68. I about fainted. If you’re ever at a party and you want to crank up the conversation, just blurt out, “What temperature is your thermostat set at?” Guaranteed conversation starter. Try it. Trust me. My blood pressure can’t take this Ohio State quarterback situation. I LOVE getting home from a neighborhood bash only to head to the patio to watch the Savannah Bananas battle it out against former MLB players, including my neighbor, and then realizing one of the Backstreet Boys is playing for the Bananas. Then, being the great husband I am to Mrs. Screencaps, I ask my buddy to see if the Backstreet Boy will do a quick video for Mrs. Screencaps. Done deal. This guy, Brian Littrell, sent her a 30-second video and made her year. Did ESPN have a snoozer of a weekend with college football or was it just me? Yes, Deion, I was a believer BEFORE the TCU game. What a get it was for Fox to get Deion’s first two games. Huge victory. I have bad news if you’re already sick of Deion: The networks are going to shove him down your throat until/if the wheels come off. The guy moves the needle. You’ll have to deal with it or use the mute button.

• Tim in Texas City, TX writes:

I know this hasn’t exactly been a topic of discussion here on SC or anything but it’s a thought I (and probably a ton of others) have had for a while…

I’m sitting here watching Rutgers – Northwestern after a beautiful Saturday of college football and it is absolutely astonishing to me that the NFL just allows college football to have Labor Day weekend. They just move out of the way and say “Here you go guys, take it.”

They could have so many eyeballs on so many televisions for two full days (Sunday & Monday) and they just…don’t. Imagine settling in for the first full week of college ball on Saturday followed by two straight days of Noon, 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. NFL games to really kick off football season…

Anyway, it just baffles me. Is there a good reason for this that I missed at some point?

Kinsey:

I have to believe it’s about trying to get away from scheduling games in the late August/Labor Day weekend heat.

Plus, never forget that the NFL loves a captive audience for its TV networks. The first Thursday after Labor Day guarantees people are home and hunkered down for fall. The Labor Day vacations are over. The kids are back in school all across the United States. Dads are focused on football.

• Travers H. writes:

During the Tenn vs Virginia game on Sat

Think he uses sunscreen?

Kinsey:

It’s awfully late in the summer to build a base layer of color.

• Bill C. writes:

For reasons I’m not aware of, someone brought a live monkey into the game today. When discovered, the owner and monkey were escorted out. Glad it wasn’t something serious like a bomb or gun smuggled in. I’m sure security would have stopped that.

You know how those live monkeys are hard to detect.

Kinsey:

Guys, this is exactly the type of content I hope to see out of you guys this fall. The Big J sports sites don’t care about someone smuggling a monkey into the Ole Miss game. However, I’ve made a career off this type of stuff and I’m not stopping now.

See something, say something. You have my email. Put it into your phone. Send me SMS messages with this stuff you see at games.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Love your column!!!

• Dan H. writes:

Look forward to it everyday!! My internet favorite!!

Kinsey:

Thank you, Dan H. Now make sure to tell all your friends this is where they should be starting their mornings on the Internet. Sing the praises. It’s what keeps me employed. I promise to keep working holidays if you keep clicking.

Cameron Indoor should be on sports bucket lists

• John L. writes:

Where the f*** is attending a men’s college basketball game in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University??? There’s a reason why it has 500 consecutive sellouts–eclipsing all other college and professional basketball teams. I have so many stories from my time there as an undergrad almost 45 years ago, and later on as a proud alumnus.

You don’t have to see Duke-Carolina to make it worthwhile. I have met fans from all over the country in the stands who made the pilgrimage. It is consistently one of the most expensive tickets on Stub Hub.

Hand washing your car advice

• Nate W. writes:

One of my clients got me on to this stuff and I’ll never go back to washing with water again. I hated washing my truck prior to this stuff, but now I find I rather enjoy doing it.

As to your ‘what to do on a long weekend’, I’d suggest Green Bay and Lambeau field for a Packer game (if that wasn’t one of the sport bucket list items you haven’t done yet of course).

Green Bay is the largest small town you’ll ever visit, and there is plenty to do within a half hour drive. The tailgate before the game is second to none. Only downside is it is kind of a waste of a free airline ticket since you wouldn’t be going very far.

Thanks for all you do. Have a great weekend!

• Steve M. in suburban Dayton, OH writes:

I’m a wash-my-car-myself loon… tho maybe not THAT crazy since I’ll use a drive thru car wash when it’s below 60. Not sure which I like more, staring at my lawn after a good mow/edge, or at my car after a good wash.

I like the upper end of the Meguiars consumer line of products called “Ultimate”. You need to pay a little more for the soap and some nice microfiber towels (any of the well known companies are fine, Griot’s, Mother’s, Chemical Guys, etc.).



Don’t wash the car in direct sunlight unless the surface is not hot to touch, so midday is out unless it’s mostly cloudy. I grew up using a Chamois towel to dry, but microfiber towels are way better, or get a drying towel like the one linked below. To wash, use microfiber towels or a microfiber wash mitt.

Soap: Amazon.com: Meguiar’s Concentrated Car Wash/Wax 48 oz. : Automotive

Drying towel: Amazon.com: Meguiar’s Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel – Premium Car Drying Towel That’s Super Plush, Water Absorbent & Scratch-Free – 1 Pack : Automotive

Wash mitt: Amazon.com: Meguiar’s X3002 Microfiber Wash Mitt, Super-Thick Reusable Wash Mitt for Ultimate Finish White 10.00″ x 8.00″ : Automotive

Beyond that, it’s whatever else you want to buy to enhance your car’s appearance. You can go way overboard as there are almost infinite choices. I’d recommend:

If the car’s paint/clearcoat is looking dull and isn’t as shiny as you’d like, use this after washing (don’t need to use it every time, just maybe a couple times per year):

Amazon.com: Meguiar’s Ultimate Insane Shine Paint Glosser – Spray Gloss Enhancer That Gives an Amazing High Gloss Finish for Your Paint – 16 Oz Spray : Everything Else

I like this for tire shine, easy to apply, lasts a long time and doesn’t “sling” onto your paint when you drive:

Amazon.com: Meguiar’s G210419 Ultimate Insane Shine Foam – 19 Oz Spray Can : Everything Else

There are a boatload of good protectants/waxes out there. Way easier to apply and remove than the old days of Nu Finish and Turtle Wax. This is my current favorite:

https://www.amazon.com/MEGUIARS-G200416-Hybrid-Ceramic-Liquid/dp/B081489MTX/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=17LR3B6E5EGBT&keywords=meguiars+ceramic+wax&qid=1693673862&s=automotive&sprefix=meguiars+ceram%2Cautomotive%2C86&sr=1-1-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&psc=1

Happy to answer any questions you might have. Good luck! Thank you for what you do.

RIP Jimmy Buffett

• John L. also writes:

On April 21, 1979, my girlfriend Nancy and I went to a concert in the football stadium at UNC. We saw The Spinners, Nantucket, and Jimmy Buffet, who sang James Taylor’s Carolina in My Mind as a tribute to being in Chapel Hill.

The weather was warm and sunny, Nancy was young and pretty and happy, and I didn’t have a care in the world with graduation from Duke approaching and a good job in hand.

I often wish that I could go back in time and re-live that perfect day all over again. Every time I hear one of Buffet’s songs the memory of it appears so clearly to me.

Thank you, Jimmy. (Nancy, wherever you are now, I hope your remembrance of that day together is just as special.)

• Jim M. sent in this story on the location of Jimmy’s final perform

https://www.providencejournal.com/story/news/columns/2023/09/03/jimmy-buffett-possible-final-performance-rhode-island-july-2023-reflected-margaritaville-way-of-life/70757666007/

War on Yellow jackets

• Jake in Oregon writes:

Just a quick note on yellow jackets. Pulled out my 3 year old trap with those cotton ball things that hold the bait. Of course it was all dried out. Threw in a piece of salami and it worked like a charm. Try it!

That’s it. I’m heading to the golf course to inject some life into my body.

Go have a great holiday and get your body right for the football run all the way to mid-February.

Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Card collectors have spent more than 10x Elly De La Cruz’s salary on his cards this year…



Elly’s salary: $720,000

Total sales of his cards: $8,425,650.12 pic.twitter.com/sJUDuFbVFh — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) September 4, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

What the shirt says pic.twitter.com/xpQohVE1VD — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) September 3, 2023

mmm so hungry I need some pic.twitter.com/HdRcI779RV — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2023

She really connected on that one 😳pic.twitter.com/hVLKslB16B — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 3, 2023

The half shuffle half walk when someone’s holding the door pic.twitter.com/9itJYb8Tmi — Midwest vs. Everybody (@midwestern_ope) September 4, 2023

🚨 Alert 🚨 there was a balloon dick sighting at a baseball game this weekend, I repeat a balloon dickpic.twitter.com/9q1oc8V7rH — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) September 4, 2023

Best of the best pic.twitter.com/AgHXuQjL6C — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 4, 2023

Charlie Sheen once spent over $6,500 for 2,615 seats in left field of Anaheim Stadium, determined to catch a home run with 3 of his friends. No home runs were hit that day. pic.twitter.com/kyutnjptRa — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 4, 2023

It all keeps adding up: Born Dec. 9, 1972, as Frank Edwin Wright III, @GreenDay drummer Tre Cool is 18,530 days old today, matching Wilford Brimley's age on the day 'Cocoon' was released. Congrats @trecool! You've reached the Brimley/Cocoon Line. pic.twitter.com/Vvoc2RUXij — Brimley/Cocoon Line (@BrimleyLine) September 3, 2023

Scholastic Arrow Book Club (September 1984) pic.twitter.com/lXBKA8LRwp — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) September 3, 2023

On September 2, 1969, Chemical Bank installed the first automated teller machine in the United States at its branch in Rockville Centre, New York pic.twitter.com/bRngNekT8K — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) September 3, 2023

Lot of stuck vehicles trapped by mud about a mile out attempting to exit from Burning Man. I just walked by about 30 various RVs and cars that can’t move. pic.twitter.com/cqoUag0dTR — Lee Fang (@lhfang) September 3, 2023

no filter needed, Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/ItHVQo1FCp — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) September 4, 2023