Saints Trade Veteran Kicker Wil Lutz To Broncos, Keep Rookie Blake Grupe

The New Orleans Saints are going with the kid.

The Saints traded veteran kicker Wil Lutz to Denver on Tuesday and will keep rookie kicker Blake Grupe. What New Orleans receives in the deal was still developing. The NFL Network reported the story first.

Blake Grupe Beat Out Wil Lutz For Job

Lutz, 29, has been with the Saints since the 2016 season. He missed all of 2021 with a core muscle injury that required multiple surgeries. Lutz returned in 2022, but suffered through his worst season as a pro, making just 74 percent of his field goal attempts (23 of 31). He had a strong preseason this year, but Grupe was a tad better. Lutz will be reunited with coach Sean Payton, who left the Saints after the 2020 season and became Denver’s head coach following the 2022 season.

Grupe made five straight field goals during the 2023 preseason, including a 31-yarder as time expired for a 26-24 win over Kansas City on Aug. 13. He made a 50-yard field goal in a loss to Houston on Sunday night before just missing a 60-yard boot.

BLAKE GRUPE ASKED TO SHOW CREDENTIALS TO DOME SECURITY

Lutz made 84 percent of his field goals with the Saints from 2016 through 2022 (165 of 195).

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 24: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints kicks a field goal during the first half in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Payton coached the Saints from 2006 through 2020 (suspended in 2012 for Bounty Gate role) and won Super Bowl XLIV in the 2009-10 season. He previously traded with the Saints for tight end Adam Trautman during the last NFL Draft. Payton also hired former Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief as an assistant coach after Strief was a Saints’ assistant coach. Payton drafted Trautman and Strief and signed Lutz.