Saints RB Alvin Kamara Not Expected To Get Suspended For Pro-Bowl Weekend Fight

New Orleans Saints fans (and fantasy football managers) wait on potential suspension news concerning running back Alvin Kamara, who was arrested for assault in Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the disciplinary process focused on Kamara is set to resume with its next hearing on Sept. 29 — days before the Saints’ Week 4 game against the Vikings.

Kamara’s case is not forecasted to reach a verdict in time for the Saints RB to be suspended this season, Schefter mentions.

“I think the league is going to be looking into this, but it is going to be a little while before this legal case is settled,” Schefter noted, speaking with Fantasy Focus Football‘s Field Yates. “There is a chance that the status of this case will not affect his availability this season.”

Reports in the following months after Kamara’s arrest speculated that the NFL was eyeing a six-game suspension for the assault charges against the RB — deemed an offense to the League’s personal conduct policy.

Kamara played in the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before authorities arrested him for an altercation that occurred the night before the game.

The running back, accompanied by three other men, was seen in security footage engaging in a fight with another man and punching him several times. The victim reportedly suffered a broken right eye socket.

One of the men accompanying Kamara was Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons.

On Feb. 6, Kamara was “booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm,” as detailed by the Clark County Detention Center report.

Kamara was initially expected to appear in court on Aug. 5, but a postponement delayed the meeting until late September. At this point, Kamara is still expected to receive a suspension from the League, but not until the 2023-24 season.

Since QB Drew Brees’ retirement in 2020 and star wideout Michael Thomas’ lengthy injury rehab, Kamara has maintained his role in the Saints’ offense as its primary weapon.

Losing Kamara as the Saints roll out a new head coach, and with QB Jameis Winston easing his way back into the starter’s role, would turn into a massive hit to the team’s chances of reclaiming a seemingly weakened NFC South division this upcoming year.