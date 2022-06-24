Saints RB Alvin Kamara Expecting ‘Six-Week Suspension’ After Breaking Man’s Eye Socket During Pro Bowl Weekend… In Vegas

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara is waiting on discipline to be handed down from Roger Goodell and the NFL due to a physical altercation involving the running back in Las Vegas last season.

According to reports on Thursday, Kamara is preparing for the NFL to issue a six-game suspension, following a scheduled court date in August. The six-game estimate is in accordance with the NFL’s personal conduct policy and ruling on felony charges against a player.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons was also arrested after he, Kamara and two other men beat up a victim at Drai’s After Hours nightclub in Vegas on Feb. 5.

Lammons posted $5,000 bail after turning himself over to the authorities. Kamara’s bail was also set at $5,000.

Kamara and the three other men broke the victim’s eye socket, sending him to the hospital where authorities appeared.

The fight broke out at a day before the 2021-22 Pro Bowl — hosted at the Raiders’ newly built Allegiant Stadium. Kamara still played in the Pro Bowl but was promptly arrested after the game.

On Feb. 6, Kamara was “booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm,” as detailed by the Clark County Detention Center report.

If convicted, the five-time Pro Bowler could face up to a year in prison.

