Saints Legend Drew Brees Hypes Up LSU Men’s Baseball Ahead of Sunday’s Win Over Georgia

On Sunday, LSU men’s baseball team got a boost when New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees joined the squad for a pre-game speech.

Brees delivered a strong monologue with all the flare and heart from his pre-game speeches for the Saints.

@drewbrees brought the 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gG7enuIM2B — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 1, 2022

The first-ballot Hall of Famer acknowledged LSU’s drive to reach the College World Series, a potential first for the team since 2017.

Brees’ pre-game chant energized the team ahead of their matchup against Georgia.

He followed it up by throwing the first pitch before the Tigers’ home crowd.

Drew Brees warming up to throw the first pitch #LSU pic.twitter.com/e3ed8v0Y7F — Leah Hannah (@LVann_Sports) May 1, 2022

LSU went on to win the game, 4-3.

Jacob Berry autographing baseballs for Drew Brees’ kids (think they got the whole team to sign them, which I thought was so adorable) #LSU pic.twitter.com/ybiYeP4GZk — Leah Hannah (@LVann_Sports) May 1, 2022

Last season Brees was courted by New Orleans to return as their starting QB, but the 43-year-old has continued to decline in favor of targeting a future in broadcasting.

As a hailed analyst for NBC’s Sunday night primetime slot, Brees has garnered additional interest from FOX Sports to spearhead the broadcast booth, as relayed by the New York Post.

The New Orleans Saints are roughly two seasons away from completely cutting themselves off from Brees’ agent based on their QB situation.

It will be difficult for fans in New Orleans to not reflect on Brees’ glory days in the Superdome at the sight of every viral pre-game hype scene.

