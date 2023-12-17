Saints Become Mafia’s Most Wanted After Taunting Giants Legend Tommy DeVito

Videos by OutKick

The Saints taunted New Jersey capo and Giants quarterback, Tommy DeVito, and lived to tell the story. DeVito and the Giants got whacked by the Saints on Sunday, 24-6.

Saints players were fully aware of the DeVito hype train arriving at Caesars Superdome in Week 15, evidenced by their taunting.

New Orleans players stuck it to DeVito and the offense after a pair of strong defensive plays by the Saints by re-creating his Tommy Cutlets (🤌 ) touchdown celebration.

It was a funny gesture … but funny how?

WATCH:

Looks like the Saints heard enough about Tommy Cutlets this week 🤌🏻

pic.twitter.com/DRPloxrBAu — Pat Boyle (@PatBoyle44) December 17, 2023

New York’s three-game winning streak ended and the NY phenomena behind DeVito — a true-blooded Italian leading the Giants on a miracle run — finally hit a dead end. Plenty of people not rooting for the Jints didn’t like the taste of the ‘Tommy Cutlets’ gesture, finding it excessive. DeVito took over a 2-9 team, and the Giants offense failed to still more confidence amid the winning streak — riding the coattails of Wink Martindale’s defense for most of their wins.

DeVito completed 20 of 34 pass attempts for 177 yards against New Orleans. The Giants’ offensive line struggled to keep up with the Saints pass rush, surrendering four sacks in the first half. New Orleans finished with seven total sacks.

Sunday’s beatdown hardly takes away from the feel-good story behind DeVito — an undrafted 2023 rookie who’s made the most of his opportunity, sparking hometown pride in the team’s fanbase along the way.

The Giants, projected to land a top-8 pick in the ’24 draft, can go ‘eye-for-an-eye’ with New Orleans and draft LSU’s Jayden Daniels, just sayin’.