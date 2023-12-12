Giants Hero Tommy ‘Cutlets’ DeVito Stuns With Heroic Final Drive To Beat The Packers

Videos by OutKick

Tommy DeVito runs New Jersey, capisce? His mom makes his dinners but DeVito — a New York Giants hero — is a grown man.

Just when the Giants thought they were out, DeVito pulled them back into the postseason chase. The interim QB’s Cinderella run rolls on with a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers.

DeVito and the Giants handed Packers coach Matt LaFleur his first career loss in December (16-1).

What seemed like a dud matchup on paper — have you seen the Giants in primetime? — ended with a heroic drive, led by the pride of New Jersey in Tommy DeVito.

No one expected this rookie third-string quarterback to make as great of a splash in his debut season. Behind Daniel Jones and proven veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, DeVito’s stood far from the spotlight.

But once he was thrust into it, taking on the trending Packers on Monday Night Football, the Italian Stallion delivered in spades. Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were forced to give the Giants QB his flowers after putting together a near-flawless night.

Tommy DeVito Becomes Instant NJ Legend With MNF Win

The rookie didn’t just deliver, he popped off the screen: connecting with several impressive deep-field players, most of them to second-year wideout Wan’Dale Robinson.

Robinson enjoyed one of his better performances in his young career: catching six passes for 79 yards.

“He earned the right to play today and he earned the right to play the next week. The kid has done a good job,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on his young QB.

DeVito understood the assignment: completing 17 of 21 throws for 158 yards and a touchdown. The QB’s cool showed as the Packers defensive line collapsed the pocket. DeVito opted for mobility on several plays, taking off for big gains and extending the drive to counter Green Bay’s pursuit. DeVito ran 10 times for 71 yards, flashing dexterity with a 26-yard run to start the third quarter.

Green Bay took the lead under the two-minute mark with a strong drive by Jordan Love. The nine-play drive was capped with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath — a tight goal-line catch that ended with a referee getting wiped out by Heath.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 11: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants celebrates with Wan’Dale Robinson #17 after running the ball for 26 yards against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Giants Pull Off Stunning Win

With 1:33 left in the game, and a one-point deficit, DeVito and the Giants marched out to extend a team’s fairytale run. MetLife Stadium went wild as ‘Tommy Cutlets’ pulled out the cape and saved the Giants. The gem of the drive came on a 32-yard yard from DeVito to Wan’Dale Robinson to set the Giants up for a favorable field goal spot.

DeVito's 32-yard strike to Wan'Dale Robinson to set up the game winning field goal.



New York’s Randy Bullock stepped out for the 37-yard attempt, redeeming himself with the walk-off game-winning kick. Bullock missed on a 48-yard attempt earlier in the game.

Brian Daboll’s gamble with starting DeVito over a healthy Tyrod Taylor paid off. And Giants fans are raging as the postseason draws closer with four games left.

The Giants improved to 5-8 and Green Bay dropped to 6-7. New York rides a three-game win streak before taking on New Orleans in Week 15. The Giants sit one game away from the seventh seed in the NFC postseason picture.