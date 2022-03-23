Saint Peter’s Star Doug Edert Lands NIL Deal With Buffalo Wild Wings

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks have become the darlings of America this NCAA Tournament run, upsetting both No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State to find themselves in the Sweet 16 of the East region.

The No. 15 seeded Peacocks’ improbable run has thrust the spotlight onto one of their best players, junior guard Doug Edert, who announced Wednesday that he has landed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with major restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings.

Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert has signed an NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings 🍗 pic.twitter.com/l207Tm2P4T — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 23, 2022

“Overtime = more great times at @bwwings AND six free boneless wings. Blazin’ Rewards members just need to check-in at a BWW on the same day to receive the offer, within 30 minutes of the game ending #OvertimeWingtime #sponsored Offer details at buffalowildwings.com/overtime-wingtime,” Edert wrote, via Instagram.

Edert was the focal point in Saint Peter’s 85-79 overtime victory over Kentucky in the First Round Thursday, scoring 20 points on 71.9% from the field. He followed up that performance with 13 points on 66.7% from the field in the Peacocks’ 70-60 triumph over Murray State Saturday.

Fans will have another chance to watch Edert — perhaps while munching on some B-Dubs wings — when Saint Peter’s (21-11) goes up against No. 3 seed Purdue (29-7) Friday at 7:09 p.m. ET on CBS.

