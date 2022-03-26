Saint Peter’s Seals Historic Trip to Elite Eight With 67-64 Win Over Purdue

The Many Saints of the NCAA live on!

The Peacocks (22-11) are headed to the Elite Eight, becoming the first 15th seed in NCAA tournament history to advance past the Sweet Sixteen. On National Peacock Day, no less.

Saint Peter’s defeated Purdue, 67-64, in a stunning upset that was also too improbable not to happen.

(Ask OutKick’s Clay Travis, and he would’ve made you a ton of money tonight.)

I’m on St. Peter’s, Providence, UCLA & Miami tonight. Get rich, kids. $1000 no risk first wager: https://t.co/fbwSq2H6cv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 25, 2022

Beating the Boilermakers on Friday night, the Peacocks added another chapter to their Cinderella story — first started with Saint Peter’s win against the second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats in the first round.

Saint Peter’s guard Daryl Banks III led the charge with 14 points, while the electric Doug Edert contributed 10 points off the bench.

If Saint Peter's is going to have guys going full Shawn Michaels the only question left is whether Purdue can keep it close or lose by double digits.pic.twitter.com/ozAQ08tCn9 — Props (@PropsUS) March 26, 2022

Banks was money in the clutch, hitting the tie-breaking jumper at 57 each to put the Peacocks up.

But in the end, it was Saint Peter’s never say die attitude that kept them in the game when Purdue played like the favorite.

SAINT PETER’S IS THE FIRST 15 SEED TO ADVANCE TO THE ELITE 8 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/4S0AZwfJmE — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 26, 2022

Boilermakers star Jaden Ivey had a quiet evening on the big stage: scoring nine points after shooting 4 of 12 from the field. The three-ball also didn’t fall for Ivey, going 1-of-6 from deep.

Saint Peter's horns pin circle pic.twitter.com/luBwIAUKxE — Jordan Sperber (@hoopvision68) March 26, 2022

Trading leads in the second half, the Peacocks’ underdog spirit took over in the final minutes.

Saint Peter’s will face the winner of Friday night’s North Carolina versus UCLA matchup.

The young Peacocks squad is certainly passing the eye test with flying colors.

The Madison Square Garden crowd LOVED Saint Peter's win over Purdue 😂



(via @MarchMadnessMBB) pic.twitter.com/afwwJQs59Y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2022

"What they gonna say now?" 😤



Head Coach Shaheen Holloway and Saint Peter's were fired up after moving on to the Elite Eight pic.twitter.com/V67fBIW6mC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2022

