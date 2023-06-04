Sahith Theegala’s Caddie Gets Spooked By Squirrels In The Woods At The Memorial Tournament

Videos by OutKick

Sahith Theegala had been playing some really good golf over the past few months. He finished ninth at The Masters and posted a Top 5 in the RBC Heritage. He hasn’t missed a cut since October.

But things didn’t go as planned at this week’s Memorial Tournament. Though, Theegala did keep his cut streak alive. He shot a four-over 76 in the first round, but managed to bounce back with a two-under 70 on Friday to get past the 36-hole cut.

But a 73 in round three assured that he wasn’t going to make a run at the championship. And, on Sunday, he started out well. He shot a one-under 35 on the front nine, giving him a chance to salvage a Top 40 finish.

Sahith Theegala hits a tee shot during the Memorial Tournament. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

But the round unraveled on the back nine, including a close encounter of the squirrel kind. After two bogeys and birdie, Theegala was even for his round. But he shanked his tee shot badly left on the par-5 15th hole.

Sitting far from the hole and deep in the rough, Theegala could only chase the ball about 150 yards and he hit his second behind a huge bush.

Sahith Theegala and caddie Carl Smith encounter some wildlife at the Memorial Tournament

As he readied to hit his third shot, something spooked his caddie, Carl Smith. As the pair were discussing the difficult shot, Smith suddenly says, “What in the hell is that?”

“Is it big,” Theegala responds, obviously not seeing what startled Smith.

“Yeah!” Smith quickly shoots back.

“Well, it was just, like, three squirrels,” Theegala calmly responds.

Trouble for @SRTheegala in more ways than one 🐿️😅 pic.twitter.com/eaOq6bClFp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 4, 2023

A funny exchange, but not one that helped Theegala much. He made bogey on the hole and proceeded to bogey each of the final four holes to post a rough 76 final round,. He finished the tournament at +9, putting him near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Perhaps the squirrels spooked Theegala into those bogeys.

These are the types questions for which we might never have answers.

Life is a true mystery.