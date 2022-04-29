Sage Steele Sues ESPN — Read Lawsuit Here

Longtime ESPN host Stage Steele has decided she’s not going to take it anymore. While left-leaning hosts have been allowed to trash fellow colleagues, lie on air about volatile socio-political issues, and engage in egregiously unprofessional behavior, Steele has been subjected to harassment from fellow network employees and management because she dared to exercise her free speech rights and question vaccine mandates and Barack Obama’s racial identification.

Steele has now filed a lawsuit that alleges, among other things, that host Ryan Clark refused to appear on a segment of SportsCenter with her late last year because of her conservative viewpoints.

Read the entire lawsuit here.