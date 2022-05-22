Sage Steele ‘Grateful’ For Support After Being Hit With Ball At PGA Championship

Embattled ESPN anchor/reporter Sage Steele was hit in the face with a ball at the PGA Championship, and received an outcry of support.

She said in a statement she’s thankful for the well-wishes.

“I just want to thank everyone for your concerns and prayers during the last couple of days,” Steele said in her statement. “From the doctors, nurses and EMTs at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, to my doctor and dentist here in Connecticut, and my co-workers at ESPN, I am so grateful. With the help of my team, I hope to recover quickly for my three kids, and get back to work. Looking forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

Statement of appreciation from ESPN's @sagesteele, who was struck by a golf ball Thursday at the PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/6HDlDz7QBC — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 21, 2022

Steele reportedly was covered in blood after being hit in the face after a Jon Rahm tee shot sailed into the crowd, as a video revealed. She reportedly had finished working for the day when the incident occurred and was watching the match as a spectator.

Steele returned home to Connecticut after the misfortune.

. Geoff Shackelford of The Quadrilateral offered a first-hand account of the incident.

“I was standing behind the tee when Rahm hit a hard hook into the left trees,” Shackelford wrote. “He immediately yelled ‘Fore Left!’ and aggressively waved his arm pointing left. The impact must have been brutal: Rahm’s tee shot ended up in the center of the fairway.”