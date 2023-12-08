SAG-AFTRA Faces More Than 100 Lawsuits Over COVID Vaccine Mandates

Videos by OutKick

Even far left Hollywood is facing lawsuits over its relentless authoritarianism on the COVID vaccine.

Deadline reported Friday on a whole host of new lawsuits filed against SAG-AFTRA, the largest actors union in the entertainment industry. There were 103 individual suits filed by plaintiffs from all over the actors guild, alleging that the union didn’t act to protect its members or ensure fair treatment for those who wanted an exception.

“While Defendants are Plaintiff’s Union representatives, SAG-AFTRA members had a right to expect that its Union would protect them, negotiate with the studios, producers and other hiring officials on their behalf to prevent prejudicial treatment for exerting their philosophical, religious, medical or disability-based reason for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine,” said one stuntman in Friday’s filing.

And just like so many others who were forced or coerced into compliance to continue working.

“Adding insult to injury, assuming SAG-AFTRA were a public/government and not private actor, similar to California law which requires students attending public or private school be vaccinated against certain named and identified infectious diseases, SAG-AFTRA was allowing its signatories (production companies/studios) to forcibly impose vaccination requirements and mandates in exchange for a Union Member’s ability to work, receive an audition, maintain management, maintain an agent, work with talent agencies, etc,” the lawsuit sales, alleging breach of fiduciary duty and other claims. “Thus, SAG-AFTRA Members were forced to choose between their financial livelihood, breaking the law to obtain a falsified vaccination card or adhering to the acceptance of a foreign, not yet CDC approved, vaccine and boosters in their bodies against their will.”

A sign is viewed at a restaurant in New York’s Upper West Side on August 17, 2021, the first day where you have to show proof of having a Covid-19 vaccination to participate in indoor dining. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID Vaccine Based Discrimination Was A Disastrous, Costly Mistake

The entire rationale for the type of COVID vaccine mandates enacted and supported by unions and other prominent figures was based on misinformation from “experts” and regulatory bodies.

No one, including Pfizer, knew whether or not their vaccine would prevent transmission or infection. And as a result, they’re now also facing a lawsuit for their unsupported claims.

READ: TEXAS SUES PFIZER FOR MISREPRESENTING COVID VACCINE CLAIMS, CENSORING AMERICANS

But SAG-AFTRA, like so many other far left institutions, rushed to comply with the demands of companies who bought into made up “science.” And hurt many of their own members in the process.

Lawsuits like these will now become a part of life, indefinitely. Millions of people had their lives ruined and livelihoods taken away, all for nothing. Not only do they deserve an apology, they deserve compensation and reinstatement.



Hopefully those involved in this case get what they deserve.