Sad Giants Fan Perfectly Captures Fanbase’s Misery

Pain.

The New York Giants were handed their first L of the season after falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, in Week 3.

And in typical Giants fashion, it was ugly.

No matter how you slice it, the Giants put up a pathetic effort on both sides of the ball.

The offense’s inability to move the ball down the field, down a two-score deficit for most of the fourth quarter, and giving up chunks of yards to career backup QB Cooper Rush painted an unsightly picture for Giants fans everywhere.

As Monday night primetime cameras panned across MetLife Stadium, one Giants fan’s blank expression perfectly captured fans’ frustration with their broken franchise.

Shaking his all-blue painted head with a thousand-yard stare, the fan was in disbelief as he watched his team die a slow death against their division rival.

From Blue Man Group to Arrested Development‘s Tobias Fünke, the Giants fan was ethered online with side-by-side comparisons.

When I’m front row for the Blue Man Group and they pore a bucket of paint on my head

pic.twitter.com/n9WGgY2vrl — JournalisticRob (@metasportsguy) September 27, 2022

Not only did Daniel Jones and the offense fail to show up on Monday night, veteran Giants wideout Sterling Shepard had to be carted off the field in the offense’s final drive to make bad matters worse.

Jones completed 20 of 37 passing for 196 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He threw the ball to Trevon Diggs to seal the Cowboys’ win with a minute left in the game.

Giants fans built up the Monday night matchup all week, but the result was anti-climactic with Dallas’ commanding win.

Aside from a 36-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley, the G-Men were completely out of tricks and succumbed to the Cowboys’ defensive line. Jones was sacked five times for 27 yards, with Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence thrashing Giants first-round pick Evan Neal for three solo sacks.

New York fell back to earth in Week 3, now 2-1 heading into Week 4’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.