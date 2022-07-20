New York Giants Bring Back Legendary Uniforms For Legacy Matchups

Two Giant Thumbs Up!

The New York Football Giants are throwing back to the halcyon days of 80s and 90s football in East Rutherford — announcing the return of the fan-favorite LT, Phil Simms-era classic uniforms.

A promotional video starring running back Saquon Barkley and legendary Giants rusher Lawrence Taylor introduced the clashing of the old guard and new school.

WATCH:

Legacy is timeless. Classic blue uniforms are BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sqxtmUefZl — New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2022

The throwback uniforms will be worn for two “Legacy Games” in the upcoming 2021-22 season. Fans will see the outfits in action Week 4 against the Chicago Bears and Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

This is my official petition for the @Giants to just make these the normal uniforms again. pic.twitter.com/Wbnt2AqAac — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) July 20, 2022

The @Giants are throwing it back with their classic blue uniforms and helmets this season. ⏪ pic.twitter.com/tvasBANDgd — NFL (@NFL) July 20, 2022

Giants President John Mara released a statement on the classic uniforms’ return.

“This era obviously still holds a special place in the hearts of Giants fans,” Mara said. “Our teams during that time featured legendary players, some of the best in our franchise’s history. And these uniforms remind us of what was accomplished through those years. We are thrilled to wear that uniform again.”

“This uniform represents a significant part of Giants history, and we have often been asked by our fans if we would ever wear it again,” added Giants chief commercial officer Pete Guelli via NFL.com.

“We started the uniform process with the NFL two years ago, and we’re excited to see it come to life for two games this season. These Legacy Games will connect generations of Giants fans.”

As fans wait to witness the unanimous top pick for best unis in Giants history take the field, they’ll also be hoping that former Buffalo Bills OC turned Giants HC Brian Daboll can turn things around, amid the franchise’s gia…great slump since winning their 2011-12 championship.

If they’re gonna lose this upcoming season, they’ll be doing it in style.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela